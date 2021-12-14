CADILLAC — The spirit of charity and good will is alive and well in Northern Michigan, as evidenced by the return of Project Christmas last weekend.
Qualifying families who visited the Wexford Civic Arena on Dec. 11 could choose from hats and mittens, socks and underwear, children’s pajamas, stuffed animals, books, household goods, paper products, and toys for children aged 0-18. Each family also received food based on family size. Gift wrapping and gift paper was also available.
This year marked the 33rd year that Project Christmas has served the Wexford and Missaukee county communities. Last year, the event was canceled as a result of the pandemic.
In the Facebook post where the announcement was made, it stated: “It is with great sadness that the Project Christmas Board announces Project Christmas was canceled for 2020. With the last shutdown and the great increase in cases, it became clear we could easily become a super spreader of the virus. We work closely with the Salvation Army who are designated as essential, and they will provide help for families.”
Instead of holding an in-person event last year, the Salvation Army assisted the organization in distributing items directly to homes.
Earlier this fall, the Project Christmas Board announced it was interviewing individuals and families looking to receive assistance through the event, which they intended to bring back in December.
Although it was only October, Project Christmas Board member Ev Rexford said the organization was 99% convinced the event would happen. She also said there were things in place that would help to limit the number of people coming to the Wex by delivering some of the food.
“To make a safer event, we reduced the number of clients visiting the Wex this year,” said Project Christmas board member Kim Benz. “We partnered with Wex Express to make 160 deliveries of food and gifts to clients’ homes. Each family (that attended in person) had their own time assigned to them. It was a little more spaced out this year. We wanted to stay on the safe side.”
During this year’s event, just over 650 families participated, including 50 seniors who are served by the area council on aging agencies.
While making Christmas wishes come true for 650 families (around 1,000 individuals) is no small feat, in a typical year, Project Christmas serves more than 800 families.
“We believe the number of clients were down due to numerous sources for assistance throughout the year,” board member Carol Corwin wrote in a summary of this year’s event.
To cover the cost of Project Christmas, Corwin said the organization must raise approximately $50,000 in cash donations. This does not include the donations that they receive from the drop boxes that are placed throughout communities in businesses, churches and schools.
The organization is thankful for the hundreds of volunteers that work to make the event take place. The Project Christmas board is made up of 12 individuals including partnerships with The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Love INC, Friends Ministry and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The planning committee is made up of about 45 people who are leaders for each area. Beyond this there are hundreds more volunteers that help throughout the year and on the day of the event. They including volunteers serving at the areas visited by the families inside the event, runners who helped families to their cars, and those who helped with the home deliveries.
“I’ve always been amazed how much work goes on behind the scenes to put this together,” Benz said. “A lot of wheels are in motion.”
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Although it’s just a one-day event, the planning takes place all year long, with the executive committee meeting throughout the year.
The planning committee starts detailed planning in September, with registration beginning in October. Project Christmas is a 501©3 non-profit organization that pledges to keep at least 90% of all monies spent within Missaukee and Wexford counties.
