Proposed bill aims to increase housing availability in Wexford, Missaukee counties

CADILLAC — To address the shortage of affordable housing units in rural parts of Michigan, including Wexford and Missaukee counties, a state lawmaker has proposed exempting certain properties from paying the 18-mill levy that funds schools.
Housing North, a non-profit organization working on housing solutions in Northern Michigan, recently issued a statement indicating their support for two bills introduced this week that would allow property owners to claim a homestead property tax exemption for housing units utilized for rural workforce housing. Homestead exemptions are currently limited to primary residences in Michigan.
“Property owners who provide long-term rentals face the challenge of losing the homestead property tax exemption,‘ said Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown. “This current reality incentivizes property owners who own rentals in high demand areas to convert those units to short-term rentals which can often be much more lucrative than long-term rental units.‘
Brown said the proposed legislation would create financial incentives for owners of second homes or other residential rental properties to create affordable workforce housing, especially critical as the region continues to rebound from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Housing North’s projections show a demand for 15,540 homes across Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Leelanau counties over the next five years, including 10,880 rental units and 4,660 homes.
The proposal would amend Michigan’s general property tax act to allow property owners to receive a homestead exemption — eliminating the 18-mill non-homestead property tax levy collected for Michigan school districts — for properties utilized for rural workforce housing. It would apply to rental units or other housing options offered to or occupied by tenants whose total household income is no greater than 150% of the region’s median income of $65,160.
According to Housing North, the measure would help address the “affordability gap‘ in the regional housing market for workers who don’t earn enough to afford median rent or home purchase prices while at the same time earning too much to qualify for housing assistance. Eligible rural municipalities would include cities, villages or townships with populations up to 20,000, or counties with populations up to 165,000.
Regional data from Housing North estimates that there are more than 6,200 short-term rental units across the 10-county area, representing 25% of Michigan’s short-term rental housing. The surge in short-term rentals is compounding the regional housing shortage as more year-round homes are converted to short-term rental use.
A previous study conducted by Housing North found that Wexford County could support an additional 1,860 housing units through 2025 and Missaukee County could support an additional 540 units.
The greatest potential market for new rental units in both Wexford and Missaukee counties is those with costs ranging from $700-$1,000 a month — affordable to those whose household income is $28,000-$40,000.
Sarah Lucas, with Housing North, said the 2018 Census/American Community Survey showed a total of 3,085 rental units in Wexford County in 2018 and 1,122 in Missaukee County. Not all of them would be eligible for exemption under the proposed legislation; around 725 in Wexford and 75 in Missaukee are subsidized and may (likely) be subject to other tax agreements.
Lucas told the Cadillac News that the state fiscal agency eventually will analyze the bill to determine the financial impact it would have on school districts.
Based on discussions they’ve had with officials so far, however, Lucas said the feedback they’ve received is that the potential positive ramifications of better housing availability bringing in more residents, families and potential students could offset the loss in tax revenues.
The proposed bills was introduced by the House Majority Floor Leader state Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona).
“Providing long-term housing options in Northern Michigan is vital to our way of life and to be able to live and raise a family in our majestic area,‘ said Cole. “Even beyond scenic Northern Michigan, rural and metro areas all over our state are struggling to adapt to the housing market imbalance and my office is seeking to provide solutions in state policy.‘
Cole added, “Affordable housing is a topic of discussion that comes up in many conservations with business owners and community leaders. Right now, the need is overwhelming, and this package would allow families to go to school and recreate where they work, rather than have long commutes or seek work elsewhere.‘
The bills were assigned to the state House Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.