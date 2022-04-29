In general, the Wexford and Missaukee County prosecutors believe a proposed bill that would reform the state registry tracking perpetrators of child abuse and neglect could be a good thing, but more information is needed.
State Rep. Michelle Hoitenga, R-Manton, had a bill she sponsored unanimously advanced by the Michigan Senate last week. Hoitenga’s legislation — House Bill 5277 — offers clarity for definitions of certain child abuse or child neglect claims that require listing in the central registry.
The updates protect children while guarding against unintended consequences with the registry.
Hoitenga said improvements are needed to the central registry as the threshold for entry onto it has become increasingly vague. Hundreds of thousands of Michigan parents have been placed on the registry without being convicted of any crime, making it difficult for them to find employment and housing or volunteer in their communities.
“Current law uses the terms substantiated and unsubstantiated with the state review and registry process. We should have clearer terminology for these situations, especially given the massive impacts they can have on someone’s life when these allegations are classified by the state,” Hoitenga said. “Moving forward with confirmed and not confirmed allegations will provide more clarity and show an allegation was thoroughly examined.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has previously acknowledged there are too many individuals placed on the central registry — roughly 300,000 state residents in all. By contrast, the state’s sex offender registry has 40,000 names.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said while some of the details of implementation are still being worked out, he generally supports efforts to make the central registry limited to confirmed serious child abuse/neglect cases. He also supports that a workable process for the review of those individuals on the list is implemented.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said, as a country, we have not had a pleasant history with lists and he referenced the Hollywood blacklists from the 1950s. The list Wiggins was referencing was a list of media workers ineligible for employment because of alleged communist or subversive ties, generated by Hollywood studios in the late 1940s and 1950s.
Wiggins also said while he is not comparing the central registry with the blacklists, there are always unintended consequences with placing names on lists or registries. He also said with many registries the idea behind them is good but eventually, they evolve into a monster all their own.
“I think the House bill goes a long way in rectifying some pitfalls of the current system,” he said. “Importantly, it allows for a review process to have one’s name removed from the registry. It also appears to firm up some of the requirements for being placed on the registry.”
As with any tightening of restrictions, Wiggins said there are always going to be concerns if somebody is slipping through the cracks. In some cases, he said he could see where it may make some departments’ jobs more difficult. In the grand scheme of things, however, he believes the public interest is well protected by this bill.
The bipartisan plan will refine the central registry to track perpetrators of serious abuse and neglect who represent an ongoing risk to children in their care. It also establishes an administrative review process to remove names of people who do not meet the new criteria for placement and consider requests from individuals seeking expungement from the registry.
As a result, the idea is the new registry will include only individuals who likely pose a danger to children based on confirmed previous acts of serious abuse or neglect, including sexual abuse and severe physical abuse.
The legislation contained in the package includes House Bills 5274-80, 5534 and 5594.
