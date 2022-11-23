CADILLAC — Three proposed ordinance changes have been introduced in Cadillac that, if passed, would allow for two additional recreational marijuana retailers to open up shop in the city.
Two of the ordinance changes would remove the limitation on the number of recreational marijuana retailers and microbusinesses that can operate in the city; and remove the limitation on the number of medical marijuana provisioning centers that can operate in the city.
Currently, the city limits the number recreational marijuana stores to two, microbusinesses to one, and provisioning centers to two.
The other ordinance change would establish a minimum distance between retailers and provisioning centers of 2,284 feet.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said creating a distance requirement would essentially eliminate the possibility that an influx of new marijuana retailers would open up in the city, while also allowing for one additional shop to open in Cadillac West, where there currently are none, and allowing for existing medical marijuana license holders to also do business as retail marijuana establishments — and vice versa.
A company that planned to open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Cadillac between 919 and 929 North Mitchell Street has requested the city also grant them a recreational marijuana license for the same location.
Representatives with W.L. Green Ventures previously wrote a letter to the city stating that, “the marijuana market in Michigan has changed drastically in the past few years as well with the medical marihuana market shrinking to under 20% of the market and that number will continue to shrink as over 10,000 medical marihuana patients per month are not renewing their medical cards ... The applicant wishes to see if there is an opportunity to also pursue a co-located adult-use retailer license at this location to ensure that it will be a viable business in the future. The applicant will be committed to maintaining a medical marihuana license at this location even if an adult-use license is awarded.”
Council member Bryan Elenbaas said he was “dead-set against more than two” recreational marijuana retailers in the city, and added that he was surprised that a “conservative” town such as Cadillac would be OK even with two doing business here.
“Two is enough,” said Elenbaas, who added that the ordinance changes ultimately would allow for up to four such businesses to set up shop in the city.
Peccia confirmed that counting the existing medical marijuana license holder and assuming a business decides to open up in Cadillac West, that would be a total of four retail stores in Cadillac. The two adult use recreational permits in the city currently are owned by Dunegrass Co. and Lume Cannabis Co.
Elenbaas voted against setting public hearings on all the proposed ordinance changes.
In voting in favor of setting the public hearings, council member Stephen King commented that the changes would make the process of approving certain types of marijuana businesses more “objective,” and less “subjective” based on the applications they receive.
Public hearings were set for council’s next meeting on Dec. 5.
