As a Plymouth resident and owner of a second home on North Boulevard, for over 30 years, I am appalled at the proposed zoning of North Boulevard for short-term rentals. If short-term rentals are not allowed in the residential lakefront areas of Lakeshore, Sunset Lane, Forest Lane, Holly Road, Petrie, or Sunnyside they should not be allowed on North Boulevard. If anything the houses on North Boulevard are closer together, which means the effect of unruly renters will be much greater.
More disturbing is how I believe it appears that select individuals with interests in North Boulevard properties or close by, have been allowed to influence the very irregular zoning of North Blvd. for short-term rentals. Downstate we call that at best “pay to play” or at worst cronyism up here, it appears more subtle so I will whisper “how much?”
Michael S. Williams
Cadillac
Republicans and Democrats must move on. The United States of America is at a crossroads. We need new leadership in both parties. The country is divided and we need leadership that will unite us, not more radical policies from both parties. We need to work together, find common ground and reach consensus on the needs of the people.
Donald Trump is not a qualified candidate for office and should be removed from consideration. He is claiming to be a victim and is standing up for us. Well, any candidate that continues to lie to the American people with his election fraud allegations should remove himself from consideration. Donald Trump and his gang, I believe, attempted to steal an election that he lost and he wants us to pay his legal expenses while he continues to lie and threaten the justice system. I believe Donald Trump’s rhetoric is harmful, it’s not leadership it’s more akin to a criminal who wants to blame everyone but himself.
Joe Biden is showing signs of weakness due to aging. He is too old for the rigors of the job. The decline over the last couple of years is quite alarming. Joe Biden has also let us down by not following through on one campaign promise, that he was going to unite us and we would prosper together. President Biden’s rhetoric is just as divisive.
We are a nation divided. We need new leaders to rise up and take a stand for our country not our politics. The parties are too entrenched, the rhetoric is too harmful we need people of principle and pride for this great country of ours.
We are at a crossroads. Look for a candidate that will unite us not simply speak the party lines.
Michael D. Uskiewicz
Irons
