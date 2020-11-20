REED CITY — Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he won't seek to prosecute the driver of a vehicle in a crash that caused multiple injuries at a Marion mud bog in August.
Badovinac said he reviewed the case and police report and didn't see anything criminal. First, the people who rode in the vehicle that rolled signed a waiver, and second the driver didn't have alcohol or any other substance in their system. While there is potential for a civil suit, Badovinac said he would not comment about that.
"It was top-heavy, and it turned too sharp," Badovinac said.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Sixth District in August, two people were airlifted and seven others were transported to the hospital via ambulance after the crash, which occurred on private property located off 15 Mile Road in Osceola County around 6 p.m. Aug. 22.
Initial reports indicated that the crash involving a platform buggy. Platform buggies have seating on top for occupants. The press release issued on Aug. 24 described the vehicle as a "large modified party bus."
The MSP did not give any information about the people who were injured in the August crash, but those at the scene reported that some of the victims were children. Eyewitnesses also described the crash as a rollover that occurred when the bus attempted to make a turn too sharply.
