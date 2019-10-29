Prosecutor questions if state’s opioid initiatives are enough in Northern Michigan

CADILLAC — The state earlier this month announced a campaign to crack down on doctors who illegally prescribe opioid drugs.
The state’s announcement of the creation of the Diversion Investigation Unit to investigate medical professionals suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances stemmed from an initiative signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to get a handle on the opioid epidemic in Michigan.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police, the DIU task force already has resulted in tangible results: Remona Brown, N.P., of Lansing, was charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to manufacture illegal prescriptions, nine counts of manufacturing illegal prescriptions and one count of health care fraud; and Arduth M. Burgess, D.O., of Mason, was charged with one count of manufacturing illegal prescriptions, two counts of possessing controlled substances, one count of health care fraud and one count of failing to keep records as well as one misdemeanor count of licensee prescription violations.
“We evolve as crime does,‘ said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “This is a very real and potentially deadly part of the opioid epidemic. Prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances pushes highly addictive drugs on to our streets, impacting public and patient safety.‘
While the unit is being hailed by some state law enforcement officials as a significant step toward stemming the flow of illegal narcotics on the streets and addressing the problem of opioid addiction in Michigan, at least one local official wonders if it’s enough.
“My reaction to this press release was ‘great, more talk and little action,’‘ Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said in an email to the Cadillac News.
“Law enforcement and health care providers are on the front lines. We know the problems. We do not need more committees and well-named task forces. We need funding and programming.‘
The MSP press release goes on to state that the “collaborative efforts of state agencies (amplify) Michigan’s efforts related to prevention and treatment of patients, education of health professionals and enforcement of over-prescribers.‘
Those efforts include a one-stop-shop website (Michigan.gov/opioids) with information and resources on the epidemic, providing online resources for patients, health professionals and communities about prevention and treatment of opioid abuse; the Michigan Automated Prescription System, which provides real-time prescription data and resources to better assess a patient’s risk for substance use disorder; assistance with proper drug disposal of unwanted medications; and Michigan State Police posts serving as drug-take back sites and providing the Angel Program for individuals struggling with addiction.
Michigan State Police, along with almost 200 police departments nationwide, participate in the Angel Program, which allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a state police post during normal business hours and seek help for their addiction, without the fear of arrest or investigation.
Volunteers, or “Angels,‘ provide support and transportation for the participants. They help post personnel find appropriate treatment for the participant and then transport the participant to the treatment.
Elmore, who sees firsthand the effect that opioids have on individuals who go through the criminal justice system in Wexford County, said while the aforementioned programs are a good start, much more needs to be done.
“Providing online resources is important, but nothing is a substitute for tangible treatment locally provided,‘ Elmore said. “We know that a combination of counseling and medical treatment work. Getting it to those who need it and making it convenient is critical.‘
Initiatives such as the Angel Program have good intentions but Elmore said he can count on two hands the number of people who have sought treatment through this avenue in Wexford County, partly because not many have heard about it, but also because addicts might not feel comfortable going into a police station for help.
“In Wexford, we need medical assisted treatment, at least one new doctor dedicated to lead the program, and a reinforced team of counselors,‘ Elmore said. “Without it, Lansing can set up all the task forces, hotlines, and online information, but it means nothing without financial and human resource investment on the ground.‘
