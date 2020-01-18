LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County jail population is regularly near maximum capacity.
There's no definitive answer from the county sheriff or prosecutor as to the cause, but the county's prosecutor cited aggressive charging practices, sobriety testing, meth use and high bond as reasons for the elevated jail population.
During the County Commissioner's meeting in January, Sheriff WIl Yancer said jail numbers are "up there" with 36-37 inmates every day. None of the inmates are boarders from out-of-county, meaning the county isn't making money on the inmates, unlike in previous years.
When pressed by Commissioner Star Hughston, Yancer told commissioners that he didn't have an answer as to why the population was high, attributing it to "the ebb and flow of the criminal justice system."
Prosecutor David DenHouten offered several possible explanations.
First, he said his office makes an effort to file "all of the charges that we see we have the ability to file," DenHouten told commissioners. "We think that puts us in a much stronger position for plea negotiations later on."
In particular, his office has charged more felony drunk driving cases with possible "enhancements" for people who have prior drunk driving convictions, DenHouten said. In 2019, there were 22 drunk driving felony charges for third offense OWIs; the year before there's been just nine.
"It can result in a person spending a significant amount of time in jail," DenHouten said. Moreover, the state Department of Corrections does not like to have "a significant percentage of the population in prisons for drunk driving," meaning convicts stay in local jails.
Additionally, following Judge Melissa Ransom's election as probate and district judge, Missaukee County has started doing more sobriety testing for people who are out on bail.
"It results in more violations so people are coming back in," DenHouten explained. "I also think, generally, meth use has increased in the last year or so" compared to previous years when opioids and heroin were a bigger problem. "It does appear as if it's more difficult for people to get off of that."
DenHouten also cited increased sentences and higher bonds that keep people in jail instead of posting bail.
He told commissioners he knew there was a cost associated with the climbing jail population but that he believed the county was safer.
Yancer told commissioners that the sheriff's office is in talks with community corrections and a home confinement company.
"We're trying to think outside the box to try to bring the numbers down a little bit," Yancer told commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.