With many residents having questions, concerns and even complaints regarding the various emergency orders put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, local prosecutors are dealing with an influx of calls and emails related to the orders.
As a result of those increased contacts by the public, Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said his office has established a phone line and email address for citizens to submit questions, concerns, and complaints. This is being done with the cooperation of the local city, county, and state police agencies; city and county administration and emergency services; and District Health Department No. 10, according to Elmore.
Emails, which are preferred, may be addressed to covid19@wexfordcounty.org. Voicemails may also be left to 231-942-7651. A person will not answer the call directly and staff will review the voicemail messages and return calls as time permits, Elmore said.
"In doing so, we ask that all businesses, employers, groups, and individuals, please be patient and cooperative as well. Resources are limited," Elmore said. "Please keep in mind the intent of the orders, such as the stay-at-home order, are to preserve and protect the lives of all members of our community."
Elmore said in both the email and phone calls people should provide their name, return contact information, and question, concern, or complaint. Both will be monitored throughout the day. The prosecutor's staff will do its best, within its ethical obligations, information, and resources to respond, according to Elmore.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said his office also has been receiving several complaints from county residents regarding suspect violations. He said the complaints are being investigated by the Missaukee County Sheriff's Dept. and soon will also be referred to the Michigan State Police Houghton Office because of the number of complaints received.
"The vast majority of businesses have voluntarily complied with the governor's order. This office is providing businesses with a warning letter prior to taking any legal action," DenHouten said. "Fortunately, this office has not yet had to file a criminal action to enforce the governor's order, but it may become necessary soon."
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he also has had complaints coming into his office. Last week, he said he received a few complaints about businesses not cooperating with the shutdown.
Each of the executive orders and related frequently asked questions and answers are both available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus. Valuable information regarding COVID-19 also can be found at www.dhd10.org and www.munsonhealthcare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.