LAKE CITY - As the court system continues catching on cases, Missaukee Country Prosecutor David DenHouten said his office has noticed an increase in meth cases this year.
At the Sept. 14 Board of Commissioners meeting, DenHouten said he had initially expected the number of cases to have remained constant. However, after reviewing numbers from past years, he realized the numbers had increased.
“I thought that (possession of meth) would be maintaining relatively constant,” DenHouten said during the meeting. “But I was wrong on that. It’s continuing to go up. In 2019 it was 21 (cases), 2020, 42 (cases), and so far this year we’re at 51.”
“It’s become so cheap that it’s pretty much taken over all of the other drugs that we have in the past two years,” DenHouten continued. “We still get occasional cocaine and fentanyl, and that still does come occasionally, but that has just gone down, and I would say 80 to 90%, maybe more, is meth now.”
Over the Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Wilbur Yancer said they see around six to eight cases involving meth each month. He also reiterated DenHouten's statement, saying meth has made up of a majority of the drug-related cases his department deals with.
“Meth seems to be the drug of choice,” Yancer said.
One of the main factors DenHouten said he believes has led to the increase is the availability of meth, specifically crystal meth. Though people have gotten away from making meth, DenHouten said the illegal narcotic has become readily available as people are buying it out of state and bring it back to the area to sell.
“Several years ago, they called it the one-pot method and that would involve people making meth themselves,” DenHouten said. “But in the last few years, that’s been quite rare.”
“The vast majority has been crystal meth. It’s come from Mexico and because it’s so relatedly inexpensive it has resulted in people not making it themselves.”
The Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) reported that people are also ordering meth via the dark web. Since meth is more addictive than other illegal narcotic, TNT said the demand for meth has increased.
TNT also reiterated DenHouten's other statement, reporting that people have gotten away from making the meth because of the difficulty of mass-producing it and the lack of purity. TNT reported that instead, people are buying crystal meth from a middle person, who is sell it at higher prices.
To combat the issue, DenHouten said they have increased their efforts to work with TNT. The team itself reported that they have focused on educating and raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of somebody who is using and selling meth.
DenHouten also said they look to help people with limited crime histories find treatment options and reduce the amount of time they spend in jail. Thanks to a grant, he said they were able to hire a jail diversion specialist to help find people best suited for treatment options (typically people who haven’t gone through multiple treatment options).
Though there are consequences for those involved with meth, DenHouten said the goal is to help people, rather than only punishing them for their addictions.
“Our goal in this office, our primary goal is not to put people in jail or prison,” DenHouten said. “We would certainly like to see people get clean, seek treatment, and not re-offend.”
