Prosecutors, public defender weighs in expungement of first offense drunken driving

Michigan lawmakers approved legislation in 2021 to let one-time drunken drivers seek to set aside their conviction and earlier this month that law took effect.
Effective March 9, the new law requires a person seeking an expungement of a first-time operating while intoxicated offense to wait at least five years after whichever of the following events last occurs before they can file the motion. This includes the imposition of the sentence for the conviction the applicant seeks to set aside, completion of probation, discharge from parole or completion of any term of imprisonment, according to the new law.
The prosecutors from Missaukee and Wexford counties and the Wexford-Missaukee chief public defender weighed in on the legislation that is now in effect.
Both Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins and Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten believe the law will likely have little impact on their offices.
Wiggins said as long as a person meets the qualifications for expungement, his office will go along with the request. He said it takes about 30 minutes to hold the hearing needed to expunge a conviction.
DenHouten also said unlike the public, law enforcement will have access to this information after the expungement process is complete and will be able to file enhancements if the individual reoffends, which addresses some of the community safety concerns he had.
Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion said with the law only being on the books for roughly two weeks, there hasn’t been an uptick in expungement requests. However, Champion said his office is in the process of launching a program to help eligible Missaukee and Wexford County residents through the expungement process.
“We are modeling this project after similar programs around the state, including Kalamazoo, Oakland and City of Detroit,” Champion said. “We hope to launch Project Clean Slate this summer.”
Champion said the underlying purpose of a criminal conviction is rehabilitation, punishment and deterrence and this law gives an individual a second chance. As it has been documented, having a criminal record can prevent people from getting a good-paying job, obtaining safe and affordable housing or even getting into a college or job training program, according to Champion.
Champion continued by saying expungement shields those convictions from public view, while also allowing the prosecutors, police and courts to still see it. The new clean slate law gives individuals a new chance while allowing the legal system to hold repeat offenders accountable. For that reason, Champion said he doesn’t see a downside.
Both Wiggins and DenHouten said they don’t think having the ability to get a drunken driving conviction expunged minimizes the offense of OWI, especially since it deals with an offender who has only that one drunken driving conviction and is not suffering from addiction.
If anything, Wiggins said it highlights the impact of alcohol on a person’s ability to drive and the small amount it takes to impair someone. DenHouten added that the fact the expungement is not automatic, requires a motion and law enforcement can review expunged convictions significantly addresses any concerns he may have had with it.
Although there was an existing expungement process in Michigan, Champion said it had limited eligibility, was expensive to complete and confusing to navigate. As a result, less than 7% of all people who qualified for expungement even attempted to obtain one.
Wiggins also said he believes the new law is a step in the right direction.
“I think it is a step in the right direction to allow those who have done a one-time mistake to get to make their records clean,” he said. “It is no different than a diversion plan for drug offenders or domestic violence offenders.”
