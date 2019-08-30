Prosper CRC celebrates milestone Sept. 7-8

FALMOUTH – The Prosper Christian Reformed Church is celebrating its 125th anniversary in a big way over the weekend of Sept. 7-8 and the entire Falmouth community is warmly invited to participate.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, there will be games, including a corn-hole tournament, activities, music and food at the church. Christian music artists, including the amazing Joe Guerra, will be performing during the event. Guerra will be headlining the music portion of the event with an 8 p.m. concert.
On Sunday, all the living former pastors have been invited to attend and share their stories during the morning service starting at 9:30 a.m. There will be a potluck following the service.
The goal of the celebration, says lifelong member Steve Ebels, is to welcome the community into the life of the church.
“We have the best news in the world,‘ said Ebels, whose great-great grandfather Jan was a founding member of the Prosper church when it was officially founded on Sept. 13, 1894 and whose family and extended family is still a prominent part of the church.
“We can’t just sit on it.‘
For more details about the church’s celebration, which has featured a summer-long series of local events, including a car, truck and bike show this Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Falmouth Community Center, visit Facebook@Prosper CRC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.