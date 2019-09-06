FALMOUTH — The Prosper Christian Reformed Church is celebrating its 125th anniversary in a big way this weekend and the entire Falmouth community is warmly invited to participate.
Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, there will be games, including a corn-hole tournament, activities, music and food at the church. Christian music artists, including the amazing Joe Guerra, will be performing during the event. Guerra will be headlining the music portion of the event with an 8 p.m. concert.
On Sunday, all the living former pastors have been invited to attend and share their stories during the morning service starting at 9:30 a.m. There will be a potluck following the service.
The goal of the celebration, says lifelong member Steve Ebels, is to welcome the community into the life of the church. Ebels’ great-great grandfather Jan was a founding member of the Prosper Church on Sept. 13, 1894.
For more details about the church’s celebration, which has featured a summer-long series of local events, visit Facebook@Prosper CRC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.