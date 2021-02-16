North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area is working closely with the US Forest Service to control invasive species and restore the forests of Northern Michigan.
“Our forests give us countless benefits: clean drinking water, millions of jobs, recreation opportunities, and more. Keeping these benefits requires forest management--and no one group can do it alone," states the US Forest Service website. With nearly a million acres of Forest Service land in the Northern Lower Peninsula, collaborative forest management is a necessary and critical part of protecting Michigan’s bountiful forests from the threat of invasive species.
A relatively new initiative through the US Forest Service is fostering this collaborative approach. The Good Neighbor Authority, part of the 2018 Farm Bill, allows the US Forest Service to expand their restoration capacity, by allocating funding to partnering agencies to increase the amount of work being performed on Forest Service land, without skyrocketing federal budgets.
Funding for GNA projects does not come from congressional allotments, but rather a variety of sources, including revenue generated from timber sales. Beginning in 2019, portions of the revenue generated from timber sales occurring on federal land within the Huron-Manistee National Forest were allocated through the Good Neighbor Authority to NCCISMA.
“It’s a re-investment of revenues earned by logging, back into forest health‘ stated Rich Corner, Forest Ecologist with the US Forest Service. Funding allocated to NCCISMA in 2020 is earmarked specifically for invasive species management on HMNF land, but GNA projects are occurring nationwide, and range from projects in western states aimed at reducing wildfire severity, to ecosystem restoration in degraded watersheds.
Using GNA funding, NCCISMA has been able to initiate control of several heavily infested stretches of M-55, between Cadillac and M-37. These tracts of forest service land harbor Oriental bittersweet, an aggressive, non-native vine, which can cause devastation to our forest ecosystem if allowed to take over. “I’ve been noticing the infestations spread at a troubling rate for the past three to four years, but we have not been able to perform the control work because of funding limitations, until now‘ said Vicki Sawicki, Program Coordinator for NCCISMA.
Oriental bittersweet is problematic because it grows tightly around trees, choking off the flow of water and nutrients, eventually leading to the trees' death. Vines of bittersweet will reach all the way to the treetops, further burdening these already weakened trees and making them more susceptible to damage from ice and windstorms. These hazardous trees pose a significant threat to the safety of roadways, homes, and recreationists.
Additional GNA funded invasive species control planned for the upcoming year include addressing a regional source population of phragmites near the headwaters of Dyer Creek, a cold water tributary of the Pine River. Phragmites, also known as common reed, is a perennial wetland grass that can reach heights of 15 feet, commonly infesting roadside ditches and degrading the quality of wetlands and shorelines. Monocultures of phragmites crowd out native plants, restrict access to swimming, fishing, and hunting, as well as block shoreline views. With the Pine River being a renowned trout stream and federally designated Wild and Scenic River, it is critical that these headwater locations are protected.
NCCISMA’s control work on forest service land is just one part of the regional fight against invasive species. Other grants held by NCCISMA fund public outreach, roadside invasive species control, and programs such as cost-share to assist private property owners with the control of high priority invasive species on their land.
For a more in-depth look at NCCISMA’s control and outreach work throughout the region, visit NorthCountryInvasives.com to view their full 2020 annual report.
Zach Peklo is the Invasive Species Technician for the North County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area. For more information about NCCISMA visit our website or contact us by phone at 231-429-5072, or email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org.
