CADILLAC — The holidays are full of good food, traveling and visiting with loved ones. As celebrations commence, keeping an eye on family and friends of the furry variety can be crucial.
What may seem harmless, like slipping the dog some “people food” or tossing tinsel onto the Christmas tree, could actually be harmful, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Chocolate is one ingredient that many pet owners know to keep to themselves, but there are a myriad of other foods that are detrimental to the health of cats and dogs.
Turkey, gravy, grapes, onions and raisins are a few examples listed in a recent MDARD press release.
Even in small amounts, things like turkey and turkey skin can cause pancreatitis, while grapes, raisins and onions are poisonous.
“The best thing you can do for your dog is to stick to their normal routine as much as possible when it comes to diet, including treats,” veterinarian Sarah Nelson with Meyer Veterinary Clinic said. “While they look festive and fun, colored rawhide and other holiday themed pet treats can cause issues in dogs that aren’t used to eating them.”
For cats in particular, Nelson said holiday plants like poinsettias can cause vomiting and diarrhea when ingested.
Decorations can pose a possible danger to pets as well. Ribbons, tinsel, small lights and live Christmas trees could become choking hazards or cause an intestinal blockage.
Whether it’s by plane, train or car, MDARD recommends that pets be prepared for travel.
“If you are traveling with your pets, different states, countries, commercial carriers, and even lodging facilities can all have additional requirements for your pets to accompany you,” MDARD said in their release. “Talking to your veterinarian can help you determine what steps or documents might be needed to ensure your pet is ready to go.”
Aside from requirements for travel, there are steps that owners can take to reduce stress levels in their pets. Dogs especially can become very stressed during the holidays both when they’re traveling and sitting in a house full of new people.
If it’s travel by plane, Nelson said retrieving a Health Certificate can be helpful. For road trips, she said pets who suffer from motion sickness should receive necessary medication from a veterinarian office.
“One of the most important things to consider when traveling with your pet is where you can receive emergency care if needed,” she said. “We always hope for safe trips, but unexpected things can happen and having a plan for care can save a lot of time and stress if needed.”
When hosting guests, ensuring that pets have a crate or room to escape to is one way Nelson said stress can be helped. If there are other dogs present, having an effective way to separate them, like a leash, can also be beneficial.
Owners have grown used to tracking their health and possible symptoms of illness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but MDARD said pets can also contract COVID-19 through long-term exposure.
“The CDC recommends isolating from your pets if possible if you are sick,” Nelson said. “Overall, this isn’t a large concern for our pets, but if your pet is experiencing any respiratory symptoms, calling your veterinarian is recommended.”
More information on how to aid pets who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website.
