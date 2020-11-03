CADILLAC — Pandemic considerations mean many polling locations will have more election workers, not less.
Though many election workers tend to be retirees owing to Election Day falling on a Tuesday, local clerks told the Cadillac News that they hadn't had many, if any, people drop out of election work due to the pandemic. That's despite the fact that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be more hazardous to older people.
Even still, clerks had to recruit extra workers for the 2020 General Election.
That's because there'll be more work to do compared to previous general elections.
Though turnout is always higher during a presidential election year, this year poll workers face extra tasks.
The work of recruiting extra workers began prior to the primary in August, according to Osceola Township Clerk Jenny Rounds.
"We need more people potentially to do all that we need to do on Election Day, but then I also realized there's the potential of someone needing to quarantine," Rounds said of the impetus to recruit additional election workers.
There are several categories the work falls into.
First, with additional absentee ballots coming in this year, somebody has to be available to put those ballots through the tabulator—something people who vote in person normally do themselves.
Second, there are hygienic considerations. Voting booths, secrecy sleeves and pens, for example, will need regular cleaning.
Finally, in locations such as Osceola Township where curbside voting is being offered, two workers are needed to accommodate voters who would rather stay in their cars.
"We have to have a Democrat and a Republican," Rounds explained. "So that's why it kind of is a little more labor-intensive."
For a typical election, Osceola Townsh would need about five poll workers. This year, Rounds has nine total, with some working shifts. The maximum scheduled at any one time is seven.
In Clam Lake Township, residents approached Clerk Amy Peterson to find out if she needed extra help on Election Day.
"It's been amazing," Peterson said, adding that the Wexford County Clerk and state of Michigan have also forwarded names of people who are interested in working on Election Day.
Like Rounds, Peterson said her township typically uses five poll workers but has nine this year.
Keeping poll workers and voters safe also requires other steps that aren't necessarily more labor-intensive but does require additional equipment or rethinking how the room is set up compared to previous years.
In Cadillac, voting tables will be six feet apart and there will be plastic barriers between poll workers and voters, while poll workers will be wearing face masks or shields.
Many communities received grants to purchase personal protective equipment and make other changes to improve voter safety during the pandemic.
Osceola Township, for example, received a grant that allowed the township to remove a wall that makes it possible for voters to move in just one direction.
Other techniques will be more low-tech and don't require buying anything.
"We're going to be trying to do some things with air circulation—opening windows, opening doors—at different times to try to kind of refresh the air," Rounds noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.