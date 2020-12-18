CADILLAC — Giving birth in the modern era while receiving good prenatal and postpartum care usually means, at some point, you'll be given a vaccine. Some vaccines are routinely given during pregnancy; others are given shortly after delivery.
But pregnancy and lactation during a pandemic mean there are more health questions than ever in parents' browser caches. From Googling the impacts of COVID-19 on a fetus in utero to researching how to keep newborns safe from the novel coronavirus, there's been a lot to think about.
And though a vaccine is on the way to northern Michigan (Munson Healthcare has said high priority employees will begin getting vaccinated Friday), parents aren't done thinking about how to handle COVD-19 and their growing families.
In part, that's because neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine trials included people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
As always, you'll have to talk to your own doctor about recommendations for you as an individual.
Generally, experts have been leaning toward recommending that lactating and pregnant people get vaccinated when their priority group comes up (the general public likely won't be eligible for the vaccine until spring or summer).
"As of right now there is no data on the safety of the COVID 19 vaccines in pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers," said Bethanie Dean, immunization coordinator for District Health Department No. 10. "But if the woman is a part of a group who is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, such as healthcare personnel, she may choose to be vaccinated but should discuss this with her health care provider first."
The lack of any hard data regarding the safety of the vaccine for lactating parents and their babies may mean that some parents may to choose to wean their children before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (kids under the age of 16 aren't eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; they were also excluded from trials).
Parents without underlying conditions who aren't part of a priority group such as medical workers, first responders or other essential workers likely won't be vaccinated for several months. That gives them time to begin the weaning process if they decide they'd rather not take the risk.
"I would think the choice is the mother's personally," Dean said. "There is no data on the safety during pregnancy and breastfeeding, so I think it would be up to the mother and healthcare provider if they wanted to wean prior to vaccinating or continue to breastfeed and get the vaccine. (The) mRNA vaccine is not a live virus vaccine and is not thought to be a risk to the breastfeeding infant. "
Breastfeeding parents probably don't need to start weaning, however, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). The organization on Dec. 13 weighed in on whether lactating and pregnant people should receive the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.
ACOG recommended that the vaccines "should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria for vaccination " based on priority groups. Similarly, ACOG said "COVID-19 vaccines should be offered to lactating individuals similar to non-lactating individuals when they meet criteria for receipt of the vaccine."
ACOG went on to say "theoretical concerns regarding the safety of vaccinating lactating individuals do not outweigh the potential benefits of receiving the vaccine. There is no need to avoid initiation or discontinue breastfeeding in patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine."
ACOG is also recommending that people who are trying to conceive get vaccinated if they are in a priority group.
For people outside of the priority groups—pregnant or breastfeeding moms who work from home, for example—there may be more data available on the vaccine's effects on pregnant and lactating moms and nursing babies long before they would be due to receive the vaccine.
The results of Data from Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity, also known as DART studies, are expected for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, ACOG said, citing the manufacturer.
"From what has been communicated so far regarding these forthcoming data, there have not been any major safety signals identified," ACOG noted in a practice advisory. DART studies are conducted on animals. Additionally, some "inadvertent pregnancies occurred during Phases II and III of the clinical studies and "are being followed to collect safety outcomes."
In a press conference this week, Munson Healthcare Infectious Disease Clinical Pharmacist Nick Torney, Pharm.D told reporters, "The FDA does recommend that, at this point in time, it's really a risk-benefit assessment, especially if that pregnant woman is working on the front lines."
In a similar press conference hosted by Spectrum Healthcare recently, Russell Lampen, DO
division chief of infectious disease, Spectrum Health West Michigan remarked on the benefits of the vaccine for pregnant people.
"Women who are pregnant and develop COVID are at risk for greater complications, and so I think there's a real benefit to provide pregnant healthcare workers with some protection through this vaccine," Lampen said.
Lampen indicated that the recommendations are likely become more conclusive in the coming months.
"Right now we clearly know that health care workers are at increased risk of exposure. We also know that, that they're at an increased need to keep our infrastructure in place," Lampen said.
Pregnant and lactating people aren't the only ones who were excluded from the early COVID-19 vaccine trials. Kids under the age of were also not vaccinated or studied. Immunocompromised folks also did not receive the vaccines in the early phases.
Still, many folks with underlying conditions will end up getting vaccinated, so long as they don't have a contraindication.
"From my understanding, only those who have a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of the COVID vaccine should not get the vaccine," Dean said. "Others who are not sure if they should receive the vaccine because of their underlying health condition should consult with their healthcare provider."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.