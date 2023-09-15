Perhaps I was the only one struck by the jarring incongruities reported in the August 31 Cadillac News. A page one story reported that Governor Whitmer called on lawmakers to expand her Michigan “abortion until birth” laws to eliminate the 24 hour reflection period on the consequences of that decision, and add other measures to expand abortion in Michigan. Midsection there was the lengthy canned story from Bridge Michigan that simultaneously bemoaned the fact that Michigan is 49th in population growth (that’s second to last in the ranking of the states, in case you missed the point), while the same article reported that the governor’s “population commission” is spending tax dollars to advertise in the states where there are growing populations to bring people to Michigan for abortions. Killing off the next generation is odd way, to say the least, to grow population, n’est ce pas?
Kenneth L. Tacoma
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
