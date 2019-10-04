CADILLAC — Here is all you need to know when it comes to 211: When you need help it will be there.
United Way of Wexford and Missaukee Executive Director Pat Goggin said since the service started roughly 10 years ago, it has continuously grown. While it started out using an 800 number, it eventually switched to the three-digit 211 number.
The 211 line is a community access line similar to a 911 system. Instead of emergency assistance, however, a 211 line helps put people into contact with the health and human services they need. In 2009, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce leadership class brought the line to Wexford County as part of its annual community service project.
The line connects residents with community resources during times of everyday need or an unexpected crisis. Calls are always confidential, and residents will receive help from certified specialists. The service is free to use.
The 211 line also is a resource that can be used during disasters by emergency management and health care personnel to more efficiently distribute emergency relief information.
Goggin said a good way to understand what services 211 provides is to relate it to when a person needs a tow truck.
They maybe don’t know the number or who to call but they know how to find that information out. He said 211 works the same way. If a person requires assistance with something they can call 211 and they will help to get them the information they need.
“You maybe don’t need to know about who to call when it comes to human services but when you need it, 211 is the best way to get that information,‘ he said.
Areas 211 can help people connect with services include bill pay assistance, children and families, community services, crisis services, disaster services, education, elderly and disabled individuals, employment, financial and tax assistance, food, health care and more.
Goggin said the 211 databases are updated annually. For example, if a food pantry runs out of a certain item, Goggin said they can connect with 211 to let them know. That way, if a caller is seeking a particular food item they will not be sent to the food pantry that doesn’t have that item. Once the pantry had the item again, Goggin said they can let 211 know and the database is updated.
“It is that interactive and that up to date,‘ he said.
Although many people might think the aforementioned services are directed at those who are of a lower socioeconomic level, Community Access Line of the Lakeshore / CALL 2-1-1 Executive Director Stacey Hachmann-Gomez said it is designed to help anyone and everyone. The Lakeshore call center serves people living in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Wexford counties.
A different call center, Heart of West Michigan United Way 2-1-1, helps to connect residents in Lake and Osceola counties with community services.
“I would say 211 is for everyone. We think of it more broadly and at its core, it is a helpline for anyone,‘ she said. “One of the challenges we have faced is the assumption it was for people who were of lower socioeconomic levels. It is but it is a service to help connect people to services.‘
The idea 211 is only for those who are at lower socioeconomic levels shows that more work has to be done to spread awareness about 211, Hachmann-Gomez said.
Last week, she said the Lakeshore center received calls from people looking for help and information about divorce, mental health and children looking for help about getting their parents to go to Alcoholics Anonymous. She said adult children have called asking about information on how to start the process of whether their elderly parent should still drive or if they should live at home by themselves.
Regardless of the situation or person, Hachmann-Gomez said 211 can help connect people to services. She also said through the person to person interaction, other issues might come to light where other services can be recommended.
“We are about helping them become familiar with the programs and services in the community and how to access them,‘ she said.
