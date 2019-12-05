EVART — Roughly a year after the adult use of recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan, a provisioning center in Evart is set to begin selling.
Opening its doors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lit Provisioning Centers, at 600 W. 7th St. in Evart, will join the ranks of four retail centers to sell recreational marijuana on Friday, Dec. 6. As of Dec. 4, three centers in Ann Arbor and one center in Morenci have already begun selling recreational marijuana.
Lit is part of a larger company, Lume Cannabis Company. Lume currently operates a store in Kalamazoo and is looking to eventually open nine more locations across the state.
Though this is uncharted territory, President and COO of Lume Doug Hellyar said his team will be ready.
“This is uncharted territory, so it’s really hard to predict exactly what will happen. But judging from turnout in other regions over the weekend, we do anticipate a lot of foot traffic in Evart beginning on Friday,‘ he said. “We also believe that, given the magnitude of this moment, people will be willing to drive long distances to experience adult-use cannabis. We’ll be ready.‘
To prepare for the big day, Lit will be taking precautions for the anticipated increase in traffic by securing additional parking and providing free coffee and heating tents for those who will be waiting to get into the store, Hellyar said.
Parking will be available at 9569 US-10 Highway near the southwest corner of 95th Avenue across from Chemical Bank. Free shuttle services will be provided from the parking lot to the center.
The center will also have additional security and staff present to aid in managing the crowd.
To purchase recreational marijuana from Lit, customers will be able to pay with cash or debit cards and must have a photo ID and be at least 21 years old.
For more information about Friday and the products at Lit, visit litprovisioningcenter.com/the-wait-is-over.
