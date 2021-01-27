CADILLAC — People seeking a next-gen gaming console will need two things when looking to get a Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X — luck and patience.
Last week the internet was abuzz with news that various retailers, including GameStop, were going to be getting the coveted PS5. Cadillac GameStop Manager Jack Ford said, however, those who just read the headlines missed the meat of the story. While the headline was accurate, if a person failed to read the story, they also missed that the consoles were only available for online sales due to the limited stock.
Ford admitted some retailers might have gotten some in-store consoles, that was not the case in Cadillac.
Although next-gen console scarcity is part of the landscape for gamers looking for the newest and best thing, Ford said the launch last November of the PS5 and Series X also had to contend with a global pandemic. He said both are adding to the lack of consoles and the demand.
"The pandemic has had people playing video games more and they are looking for the new game and new thing to play," he said. "Video games have a shelf-life. Some you can play forever, but others you play once or twice and that is it. With people staying home more, there will be more turnover and people looking for a new game or looking for new hardware."
When it comes to the consoles themselves, Ford said it is harder right now to get things. There are precautions in place and that is no different for the factories that make these next-gen consoles. The factories have fewer numbers of staff working, so they make fewer consoles meaning, naturally, the supply is less, according to Ford.
He said another thing that seems worse with this console release for both Sony and Microsoft is scalpers.
Because many consoles were sold online to limit people waiting in line together, he said it set things up for the scalper market to flourish.
"It's nothing new, but we are seeing it at such a higher scale. People are in economic situations that are bad and some are looking to make that extra buck," he said. "Flipping a PS5 may be a good option. It's the exact same with Xbox. People are mostly calling about the PS5, but they are calling about the Xbox Series X."
Regardless of a gamer's allegiance, Ford said he wants to help them get a console. It's good for business but also because he likes the gaming community of Cadillac. As for intel about when both are supposed to be easier to find, Ford said signs keep pointing to spring. Whether that means two consoles or a ton is yet to be seen.
He said one silver lining is that most games that have been released on both next-gen consoles also are available on last-generation consoles. As a result, gamers haven't been missing out on any experiences, but shortly, both Sony and Microsoft will be releasing exclusive next-gen games.
"It is going to be a waiting game," he said. "We really don't mind the calls (to the store asking if they have consoles), but calling every day is not the answer."
With two rounds of COVID-19 stimulus money already given and a third potentially coming, Ford said he can tell when the checks are deposited. He said they typically get a few calls about systems and it is not just the next-gen consoles. He said people also have been buying Nintendo's Switch console, the PS4 and Xbox One.
"It is interesting to watch people decide this is what they are going to do with their money. It is good to put it back in the economy," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.