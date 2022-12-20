Psychologist: getting along during the holidays comes down to one person — you

CADILLAC — Spending time with loved ones you don’t see very often is what the holidays are all about, but reconnecting also comes with some risk, as political differences, personality conflicts and longstanding gripes can flare up and put a damper on an otherwise joyous occasion.
Dr. Craig Derror, a licensed psychologist who runs Lakeshore Community Counseling Center in Cadillac, said among his clients, he’s been hearing more stories lately about family gatherings getting ruined, and even family members becoming estranged due to irreconcilable differences of opinion.
He started noticing more of these types of stories around 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic began — when individuals were forced to shut themselves off from the rest of society for months at a time.
“People have a lot of strong opinions now,” Derror said. “I think the isolation was a huge part of that ... With the uncertainty going on the world, people were anxious and looking for something in their lives they could control. I think it enhanced an ‘us vs. them’ mindset in a lot of people.”
Instead of understanding and respecting that people have different beliefs, ideas and points of view, Derror said it seems to be more common today to view differences as personal attacks.
Derror said this intolerance can be developed at virtually any age, from college students who are just starting to form strong opinions they are passionate about, to older people who have become set in their ways and unreceptive to differing viewpoints.
“People take things personally,” Derror said. “Our culture today has made everything personal. We don’t know how to play nice anymore. Social etiquette has gone out the window.”
Fortunately, there are ways to prevent harmful arguments from occurring in the first place.
Realizing that certain discussions about politics, social issues and other hot button topics could easily devolve into shouting matches, Derror said the most effective way to prevent this is to not bring them up in the first place.
One way to ensure such discussions don’t come up is to reach a consensus with family members ahead of time that holiday gatherings are not the place for such debates.
“Our focus today is family ... and grandma’s pecan pie and spending time with each other,” Derror said. “It’s not the time to talk about politics and things that will be divisive.”
If the conversation does start to veer in a dangerous direction, Derror said there’s nothing wrong with politely asking for the subject to be changed.
In the event that an argument already has begun, Derror said sometimes the best thing to do is to try to change the subject.
If all else fails, simply stop engaging in the discussion. One of the things that Derror has noticed is that people oftentimes have a hard time disengaging because they feel as though doing so is tantamount to losing the debate.
“They feel as if it’s some sort of personal loss,” Derror said. “I think we need to remind ourselves that (not continuing the argument) doesn’t mean you’re agreeing with the other person. It doesn’t mean you’re losing the argument ... it simply means that someone sees something differently. It’s not a personal attack on you.”
Derror said it’s important to be prepared for the possibility that a family member will attempt to engage in a contentious discussion that could lead to an argument — particularly if that has happened during past holiday gatherings.
The idea of being prepared ahead of time is to become less reactive when the moment does occur. The key is to realize that while you can’t control how other people see the world, you can control your reaction to their words.
“You’re going to feel what you feel,” Derror said. “But it’s all about what you do with that. You can control your reaction. You have the most control over that.”
Something that Derror recommends keeping in mind is that there is only so much time to spend with people we care about.
“We don’t have unlimited time here on this earth,” Derror said. “I’d like to reach the finish line with the least amount of regret as I can.”
For those who’ve become estranged as a result of their differences, Derror said it’s never too late to reconcile.
“It’s not about having to re-litigate the argument again,” Derror said. “Start by reaching out and just letting them know that you miss them and would like to spend time together again.”
