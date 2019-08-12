CADILLAC — For years, Missaukee County officials have noted that there’s just not quite enough revenue to cover the county’s expenses.
At the end of a budget year, the board of commissioners often has to dip into savings.
The county’s savings aren’t big enough to do that indefinitely.
In Fiscal Year 2018, the county got lucky; Missaukee County received more money from the state of Michigan for personal property taxes than was expected.
In the end, instead of spending five figures from the county’s savings, officials were able to bank $32,284.
Compared to the County’s FY 2018 budget of $5 million, the $32K is a slim margin.
“That’s pretty tight,‘ noted Precia Garland, the county’s administrator and chief financial officer. “We’re constantly hoping for a better outcome than budget.‘
Now the county is approaching its final stages of planning a budget for Fiscal Year 2020, which begins Oct. 1.
Before commissioners can approve the budget for FY 2020, the public gets their say.
Commissioners plan to hold a public hearing for the budget during their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting, on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.
Members of the public who want to see the proposed budget can visit the county’s website; an overview was at the end of the second packet for the finance committee meeting on Aug. 8.
Last-minute changes to the proposed budget could include an increase in funding for juvenile indigent defense.
