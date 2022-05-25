Public defenders office hosting forum to educate Wexford, Missaukee communities of substance abuse

CADILLAC — Wexford and Missaukee counties have a problem.
The problem is not unique to these two counties but it is an issue nonetheless. The problem is drugs. There are constant reminders of what drugs are doing to the two counties in the form of court cases and news stories of the most recent drug bust or proceedings.
For that reason, the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defenders Office is looking at helping the Wexford and Missaukee communities understand addiction, what it is, what it isn’t and where to look for support. Shawna Shelton is the public defenders office social worker and client navigator and an event was scheduled on June 9 at Baker College in Cadillac as a result of the growing caseload and need for help.
“We are seeing the need given our caseload and the number of them that are substance-related. We are trying to look at having more programming for Wexford and Missaukee counties,” she said. “In a Zoom meeting with some of the presenters, they said we should look at forming a coalition.”
She said if they do there are grant opportunities to help try and fill some of the gaps in treatment as a result of Michigan getting involved in the opioid lawsuit.
While Shelton said the two counties don’t necessarily have a prescription drug problem, many of the people who utilize the public defenders’ office became addicted to opiates when first prescribed a pain medicine legally.
Once they no longer had access to the pain medicines, Shelton said they turned to other forms of opiates to self-medicate. She also said methamphetamine is the most common drug that is involved in local cases.
During the event, Shelton said presenters will discuss various topics including the disease of addiction, medical-assisted treatment and the stigma of being someone who is addicted to drugs.
“That (the stigma) really impacts if you continue services or if you even reach out for help. We will talk about local programming that is already available,” she said.
The event is directed at those who have a loved one, friend or family dealing with addiction, but it also is for service providers. The forum is scheduled from 9 a.m to noon on June 9 at the Baker College of Cadillac student center.
They request those who wish to attend RSVP by emailing Shelton at sheltons@wexfordcounty.org or Stephany Anderson at sanderson@wexfordcounty.org. They also may RSVP by calling the public defenders’ office at (231) 444-0480.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.