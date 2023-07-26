CADILLAC — What does the future look like for the Cadillac West Corridor?
That’s the question that will be discussed during a public forum this Thursday at the Lake Cadillac Resort Conference Room at 3 p.m.
“Please join the Cadillac West Corridor Improvement Authority and the City of Cadillac to discuss the future of the Cadillac West Corridor,” reads a press release issued this week by the city. “Discussion will be held about the role of the authority, as well as the planning and vision of the Corridor Improvement Authority.”
If you are unable to attend this meeting in person, you may submit comments, concerns, or suggestions at any time. Please submit your written comments to City Hall or via email to DDA Director John Wallace at jwallace@cadillac-mi.net.
The Lake Cadillac Resort is located at 6319 M-115.
