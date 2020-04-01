CADILLAC — Conservation officers at Tippy Dam in Manistee County have had a problem over the past week.
People are standing too close to each other. And there's a lot of them.
Officers and park personnel have seen "a drastic increase in visitors," the Department of Natural Resources said.
While Michigan residents are allowed to pursue outdoor recreation during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home" order, we're supposed to maintain "social distance" staying six feet away from one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But people fishing at the dam have been standing too close to one another.
“We’ve been trying to do our part," said Lt. Joe Molnar, the commanding officer for conservation officers that patrol the Tippy Dam. “We’ve been reminding people to maintain their social distancing.‘
People hear out the conservation officers, then move away from each other.
But when the officers come back there are more people standing too close.
Many of the people were downstate residents who'd driven north as businesses and schools are shutdown around the state and country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, the DNR closed the dam to the public. Hours later District Health Department No. 10 and the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance issue a travel advisory to downstate residents with property in Northern Michigan urging them to stay home.
"The increased population to the northern Michigan area puts a substantial strain on our communities as travelers seek supplies, such as groceries and toiletries, as well as potentially needing health care in the event they become sick," the agencies said. "During this public health crisis, many rural communities may not be equipped with personnel, supplies or resources for a surge in population."
Tippy Dam is the first of Michigan's state parks to close due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The concern is twofold: residents traveling long distances and unintentionally spreading COVID-19 and visitors congregating too closely," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "In order to continue to keep state parks open, we urge everyone to follow effective social distancing practices, including only visiting state parks locally and avoiding high-traffic areas within parks."
Reached by phone Tuesday, Olson said the DNR had not spoken specifically about hospital capacity but that local officials had contacted the DNR with concerns about out-of-towners visiting the dam.
"There was a mounting concern over people traveling into the area," and the rural area's ability to respond "if something should happen," Olson said.
The DNR had the following tips for people who want to recreate outdoors.
—Go out only if you’re feeling healthy.
—Long-distance travel is discouraged unless it is essential.
—Individuals must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between themselves and people of other households. Anyone not following the social-distancing requirement may face misdemeanor violation/arrest penalties, including up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine up to $500.
—Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If those aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
—When driving, keep windows slightly open to provide air flow. Do not drive with people who don’t live in your household.
—If the parking is full when attempting to visit a park, recreation area, boating access site or trailhead, leave and choose a different location
Additionally, the health department says people traveling to their seasonal homes should self-quarantine for 14 days.
