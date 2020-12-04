Public health leaders explain why the surge in COVID cases, deaths is so much higher now than in the spring

CADILLAC — Looking at the data representing the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths connected to the disease in the Cadillac area, it's clear that the second wave is much more destructive than the first in the spring and the worst may be yet to come.
According to data compiled by District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, from March 20 — the date of the first positive case in this area — through the end of September, there were 113 positive cases in Wexford County, 87 in Osceola County, 48 in Missaukee County and 34 in Lake County.
Averaged out over the 195 days in that timeframe, that comes to 0.579 cases a day in Wexford County, 0.446 cases a day in Osceola County, 0.246 cases a day in Missaukee Count, and 0.174 cases a day in Lake County.
From the beginning of October to now, the number of daily cases in each county has increased by several times compared to the preceding six and a half months.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 2, there have been 558 new cases in Wexford County, 441 in Osceola County, 236 in Missaukee County and 174 in Lake County.
Averaged out over the 63 days in that timeframe, that comes to 8.8 cases a day in Wexford County, seven cases a day in Osceola County, 3.7 cases a day in Missaukee County, and 2.7 cases a day in Lake County.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 has followed a similar trajectory.
From the beginning of the pandemic through the end of October, the area's death totals remained steady at four in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County and none in Osceola or Lake counties.
Since Oct. 28, the number of deaths has multiplied several times in this area from a total of five in all four counties to 31 as of Wednesday (12 in Wexford County, four in Missaukee County, five in Lake County and 10 in Osceola County).
Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, said the question of why case numbers and deaths are so much higher right now than in the spring may be easier to answer by asking it a slightly different way: why didn't this area see an initial surge in the spring?
"It's because of the governor's shutdown," Whelan said. "That saved us. We had a few people that traveled to other areas and came back with COVID and they were our first inpatients but other than that, we saw few cases. As we've relaxed restrictions, there has been a steady and slow spread."
Whelan said the increase in infections started to become apparent at the end of summer, although at that time, the severity of the spread was hidden to some extent because most of the infections were among people in their 20s and 30s who had minor symptoms. Since that time, the virus has spread among more of the elderly population and among people with underlying conditions, leading to more deaths.
"It's the old story, someone told (infected) two friends, and they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on," Whelan said. "In iterations of five to seven people at a time, this is where we are now. They (people with minor symptoms) went to family reunions or stood next to 80-year-olds in the grocery store."
As more people have become infected, more beds have been filled at Michigan hospitals, including Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which went from treating COVID patients numbering in the single digits through the majority of the pandemic to treating as many as 20 patients at a time now, including up to 14 who are being treated in the intensive care unit.
"Our staff are all exhausted and stressed," Whelan said. "But they're amazing, so they keep coming back to work every day."
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer with District Health Department No. 10, said she believes the turning point in keeping case numbers under control came when the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn't have the authority to enforce a mask mandate or limit gathering sizes.
While the court's ruling was narrow and pertained only to the governor's authority to impose such measures, Taylor said many people misinterpreted it as the court condoning the relaxation of mask wearing and social distancing precautions.
"In the spring, we had flattened the curve," Taylor said. "But cases skyrocketed in the fall, starting in August."
Taylor said the increase in cases roughly coincided with the opening of schools but that doesn't necessarily mean that schools were a primary vector for disease travel. Taylor said most infections originated at the homes of the people who then brought the virus into the classroom. Fortunately, Taylor said schools have done an excellent job preventing mass spread events resulting from isolated individuals with positive diagnoses.
Dr. Whelan said COVID-19 spread projections through the holidays paint a grim picture, with one indicating that daily hospitalization rates could double before a plateau is reached (with the implication being that daily case numbers would also double).
"It would mean around 40 COVID-19 patients at a time at the hospital, which is close to the maximum capacity for all types of patients," Whelan said.
Fortunately, Whelan said due to a lighter population density and pre-existing viral burden in Cadillac-area communities, the projections are slightly less than a twofold increase in patients around here, but still high enough to pose major challenges for a health care system that already is close to the point of being overburdened.
Read the weekend edition of the Cadillac News for a followup story on how Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is dealing with the influx of new COVID-19 cases.