Public health, property tax concerns arise at solar farm hearing

CADILLAC — Commercial solar could be on its way to Haring Township, but citizen concern for potential public health and property tax impact has slowed down a vote.
Tuesday’s Haring Township Planning Commission meeting included round two of public hearing for a potential solar farm project proposed by Holland-based renewable energy developer Prism Power Partners. Citizens came to the initial public hearing last month armed with dozens of comments and questions for engineer and project leader Jeremy Jones, but resident Sue Marcum returned in search of more answers.
Before addressing the commission, Marcum provided each of its members and members of the audience with some personal research that she had conducted over the last few weeks. She guided attendees through each of her concerns, starting with weather. The information she referenced came from weatherspark.com, which provides historic weather data for specified areas.
“The clearest month in Cadillac is in August, and the cloudier part of the year, believe it or not, begins in November and it lasts for six months,” she said. “So if everyone is lucky on the solar, the percentage of time frames that the solar farm would benefit from are the ones that are fully sunny, pretty much fully sunny for the better part of the day.”
Marcum added that rain and dust would also obstruct sunlight from making its way to the panels. Her purpose in outlining Cadillac’s weather patterns for Jones was to find out whether it would effect the efficiency of the panels.
Jones said he and fellow Prism Power Partners project leaders had already factored local weather patterns into the solar farm plan. While solar doesn’t produce the same amount of energy in northern Michigan as it would in a drier, sunnier climate, he said it will still be beneficial.
“We know exactly what the cost of energy coming off this project is, given the weather here, so that is in the model,” he said. “It’s not a surprise when in January it’s cloudy, that’s all in the weather notes.”
Marcum’s next concern had to do with panel manufacturing and importation. She said it’s her understanding that most solar panels on the market are being produced in China, which troubles her, and that they contain harmful caustic chemicals.
She wanted Jones to address the potential harm those chemicals could have on the health of Haring Township’s residents and environment as the project is being constructed and eventually deconstructed.
Jones said it’s true that 85% of solar production is based in China, and he wishes that weren’t the case, but the market is expected to move domestically in the coming years. When there’s a way to source panels within the U.S., Prism Power Partners will be aiming to do so.
In regard to Marcum’s question on chemicals, Jones said those toxic materials are found in “exotic panel technologies” that Prism Power Partners does not use.
“We’re using silicon based panels. The technology in those panels is made from sand,” he said. “You talked about cadmium, gallium, arsenic, these are in exotic or relatively small portion of the market panels, some of which go to satellites.”
As far as any material spread goes, Jones said it’s not possible, because the materials are melted together, even those that are made with toxic chemicals.
Finally, Marcum asked Jones to provide at least three ways that the project would realistically benefit the township, particularly in the way of property tax. She made reference to legislation being considered by the state that could potentially decrease the amount of property tax revenue produced by the project.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said as the law stands, the panels would be taxed as industrial personal property. If Senate Bills 1106 and 1107 are passed — both introduced by state Senators Kevin Daley and Curt VanderWall — the taxes would be covered by a payment in lieu of tax based on how many megawatts they produce.
Although the legislation would not put any property tax cost on township residents, it would leave the township to pay for project cleanup if there’s damage to the land, which Marcum feared would occur due to chemical pollution from the panels.
Jones said whether the legislation passes or not, Prism Power Partners has put up a bond to cover the cost of material removal and recycling, so the burden would not be on the township. Under the current law, Jones estimates the project would produce around $500,000 in property tax value in its first year, and then declining over 25 years, because industrial personal property depreciates.
Jones said if the legislation were to pass and property tax were changed to a fix fee, the township may end up making more money in the long run, because the value would stay the same across all 25 years of the project’s existence, rather than depreciating over time.
“I ran what’s called a net present value calculation, where you just discount all the cash flows to compare the two, and the value to the township under what’s being proposed was actually higher than what’s currently in place,” he said.
Before addressing the concerns brought forth by Marcum, Jones responded to some of the requests made by the planning commission at last month’s public hearing. The commission had asked Jones to get in contact with the Wexford County Airport, the Haring Township Fire Department and the Wexford County Drain Commission to receive their opinion on whether the project would be a disruption. All three entities gave their approval, with a few conditions.
The planning commission has scheduled a third public comment period for Tuesday, Dec. 13, where it plans to put the project to a vote. In the interim, they’ll be drafting some conditions for the project and have any additional public concerns addressed.
