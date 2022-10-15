Public hearing on parking lot assessment renewal to be held Monday

CADILLAC — Those who wish to say their piece about the proposed renewal of a special assessment district to pay for parking lot maintenance in downtown Cadillac should attend a public hearing Monday.
The Cadillac City Council will hear from community members and business owners about the renewal, which includes a 10% rate increase.
According to council documents, the estimated total cost of parking lot repairs, maintenance and snow removal for the next five years is $462,000, or $92,400 per year.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia has recommend to council that approximately 64% of the total estimated cost be borne by the special assessment district in the amount of $297,000, or $59,400 per year, and that the remaining share of the total estimated cost be borne by the city. The special assessment would be payable in five annual installments.
Eighty-two downtown businesses would be charged under the assessment, with fees ranging from as low as $322.80 a year (for Active Chiropractic of Cadillac) to as high as $11,185.25 a year (for the Cadillac 4 Theater).
Rates were determined based on several factors. They include the following:
• Parking demand generation (50% of assessment). This is how much parking is needed to service a business or organization. A business is assigned a parking demand formula of one to six parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area based on type of business to determine their parking requirement. Credit is given for parking spaces a business provides on their own property.
• Building size (30% of assessment). This is based on square feet within a building according to the county assessment records.
• Contiguity with the public parking lots (20% of assessment). This is whether the business is contiguous or not contiguous to a public parking lot.
At the last city council meeting, two people representing downtown businesses said they weren’t happy about the renewal or the 10% rate increase.
Ian Satchell, from the Masonic Lodge, said that taxpayers already pay enough and that the city’s general fund would be an appropriate source to cover the costs associated with maintaining parking lots in town.
Richard Shultz, manager of the Cadillac 4 Theater, said he doesn’t believe the assessment should even be called a renewal, since it is being proposed that the rates increase by 10%, which would make it a new tax. He added that it seemed like businesses in Cadillac were being penalized for choosing to stay downtown.
After Satchell and Shultz spoke, council member Stephen King commented that it’s “critical” for people to share their feedback on the proposal to help council members make the right decision on the matter when it comes up for a vote, possibly on Monday following the public hearing.
Also on Monday, council will discuss several staff recommendations regarding water main work on Chestnut Street, the installation of broadband internet infrastructure at the new city well field on 44 Road, and the purchase of hydraulic rescue tools for the fire department.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
