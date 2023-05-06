CADILLAC — Water and sewer customers in Cadillac soon could see their rates raised in order to cover anticipated expenses in coming years.
The increases were recommended by Municipal Analytics, the firm that the city hired to conduct an analysis on both systems to determine if rates should be adjusted to keep up with costs.
John Kaczor, a representative of Municipal Analytics, made a presentation to Cadillac City Council members during their meeting on Monday.
Kaczor said when calculating a rate schedule, Municipal Analytics takes a number of factors into consideration. He said the goal is not only to generate enough revenue to cover current expenses but to anticipate how much the city will need in the future.
Factors include annual operations and maintenance costs, how much the city plans to spend on capital projects, how much debt the city plans to take on to finance capital projects, asset depreciation and cash reserve targets.
Kaczor said they also factor in the impact of rate raises on customers and in order to minimize this and keep costs down over time, Municipal Analytics generally encourages “meaningful annual rate increases.”
What that means is a 5% increase in both water and sewer for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and increases of 5% to 7% every year after that.
Overall, Kaczor said the city’s water/sewer fund is quite healthy but in order to keep it that way and have enough money on hand to deal with emergencies and to leverage for other purposes (such as for obtaining grants that require a match), rate increases will be necessary.
While 5% to 7% increases every year might seem like a lot, Kaczor said compared to other communities, it’s a modest amount; he said he recently worked with a municipality that had to raise rates by 24%; in another case he’s aware of, a 300% rate increase was necessary.
He said the reason some municipalities are hurting more than Cadillac right now is because they differed maintenance and didn’t have enough cash on hand to deal with catastrophic system failures when they occurred.
Following Kaczor’s presentation, council member Bryan Elenbaas asked if Municipal Analytics has ever recommended a municipality not raise its rates. Kaczor replied that there have been instances in the past when their analysis led to the conclusion that nothing needed to be done for the time being.
Council voted to set a public hearing on the proposed rate increases for May 15.
Elenbaas, who in the past has been opposed to rate increases and has voted against them, encouraged residents who felt the same way to attend the public hearing and voice their opinion.
