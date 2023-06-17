CADILLAC — Months of debate and uncertainty regarding the future of the old Cooley School property may come down to a single public hearing scheduled for Monday, June 19.
The Cadillac City Council will hear from the public regarding three requests — one to change the zoning of the property to allow for a multi-family residential complex to be developed there; and two to establish a Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act district at the site.
Pinnacle Construction Group, Inc. of Grand Rapids, has submitted a proposal to convert the Cooley School into residential housing but because revenues are not adequate to cover the cost of reconstruction of the building, in addition to the level of operating costs, the project will only proceed if economic development tools and incentives available to the city are utilized.
The building has been determined by the city assessor as functionally obsolete. As such, the redevelopment project qualifies for an OPRA tax abatement that will freeze the value of the building for local taxes for 12 years.
According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, by freezing the taxable value, it provides an incentive for the developer to make significant improvements to a building without increasing the property taxes. OPRA was used for the redevelopment of the Cobbs-Mitchell building and former Speeds Automotive building and is comparable to the Commercial Redevelopment Act and Commercial Rehabilitation Act abatements that have been established and previously used on other projects in the city.
Dean DeKryger, speaking during a recent Cadillac Planning Commission meeting on behalf of the developer, DKD Development, said they came to be involved in this project at the request of Cadillac Area Public Schools officials. DeKryger said they were asked by CAPS to respond to the school’s request for proposals on what to do with the property, and to follow the format established by CAPS based on feedback from the community.
DeKryger said their first attempt to develop the property didn’t pan out, after an analysis of the estimated construction costs, number of units and rental rates showed it would not be a viable project.
Recently, however, DeKryger said some additional funding opportunities became available (in the form of an MEDC Revitalization and Placemaking Program grant), and they decided to give the project another shot.
DKD Development has indicated with its current plan that they intend to scale the project back slightly from the original vision. The firm intends to turn both the Cooley School building and its annex into apartment space, but no longer has any intention of developing the south side of the property into housing.
DeKryger added that they they’ll be restoring the school’s exterior as authentically as they can — something they have to do in order to qualify for historic building tax credits.
Not everyone is happy about the plan, however, including a number of people who live in the neighborhood and don’t support the idea of changing the zoning to make the site available for multiple-family residential use; currently, the site is zoned only for single-family residential use.
Among those who spoke out during a recent planning commission meeting was Debbie Grimes, who asked those in attendance how comfortable they’d feel if a change such as this happened in their neighborhood, especially considering that the presence of the school, and not a multi-family development, might have encouraged some residents to locate there in the first place.
Grimes also asked what would happen if the city approves the rezoning request and DKD’s plan falls through again.
“What are we opening zoning up to?” said Grimes, who added that someone else might come along with a plan for the property that doesn’t retain its historic value.
Another resident of the neighborhood who spoke out was Phillip Haner, who told the planning commission that many kids use the Cooley School basketball hoop, swings and play area on a regular basis.
“We don’t have a park in the neighborhood,” Haner said. “It’s the only location where kids can play. That’s what this development will take away.”
Marble Street resident Ruthann French said her grandchildren play at Cooley School but given how much the community needs housing, she doesn’t oppose DKD Development’s proposal.
French added that a multi-family development wouldn’t change the neighborhood as much as something like a recreational marijuana store, which is what happened to her when Lume Cannabis Dispensary moved in.
“That altered the atmosphere of our community in a different way,” French said.
During discussion, planning board member and Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins said this proposal addresses a real need in the community and also will save Cooley School from further deterioration if it is allowed to continue sitting as is.
“I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to it,” said Filkins, who lives on Granite Street.
After the planning commission voted to recommend the Cadillac City Council approve the rezoning request, DeKryger addressed some of the concerns he heard from those who live in the neighborhood.
“Yes, this will change the neighborhood,” DeKryger said. “I believe this neighborhood is going to be changed very positively. We’re not going to have a building that is deteriorating, we’re not going to have vagrants, we’re not going to have drug users breaking into that building, we’re not going to have property that is in disarray and falling apart, we’re not going to have safety hazards.”
Instead, DeKryger said the development will be filled with hard-working people who will be assets to the community.
“This property also will be an asset,” DeKryger said, adding that property values throughout the area will increase as a result of the site rehabilitation.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.