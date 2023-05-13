Public hearing to be held Monday on proposed water, sewer rate hike

CADILLAC — Those who’d like to provide feedback on the city’s plan to raise water and sewer rates will get the opportunity on Monday.
The Cadillac City Council will be holding a public hearing on the plan, which is to increase water and sewer rates by 5%.
The increases were recommended by Municipal Analytics, the firm that the city hired to conduct an analysis on both systems to determine if rates should be adjusted to keep up with ongoing costs.
John Kaczor, a representative of Municipal Analytics, made a presentation to Cadillac City Council members during their meeting earlier this month.
Kaczor said when calculating a rate schedule, Municipal Analytics takes a number of factors into consideration. He said the goal is not only to generate enough revenue to cover current expenses but to anticipate how much the city will need in the future.
Factors include annual operations and maintenance costs, how much the city plans to spend on capital projects, how much debt the city plans to take on to finance capital projects, asset depreciation and cash reserve targets.
Kaczor said they also factor in the impact of rate raises on customers; in order to minimize this and keep costs down over time, Municipal Analytics generally encourages “meaningful annual rate increases.”
What that means is a 5% increase in both water and sewer for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and increases of 5% to 7% every year after that.
Following Kaczor’s presentation, council member Bryan Elenbaas encouraged residents to attend the public hearing on Monday.
Elenbaas in the past has voted against water and sewer rate increases, and has been vocal in his opposition to annual increases of the kind recommended by Municipal Analytics.
While he hasn’t supported rate increases in the past, Elenbaas said if no one from the public steps forward to let council know what they think, he might just vote in favor this time around.
Public hearing on proposed 2023-2024 city budget
Also on Monday, the city council will be holding a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.
The proposed fiscal year budget includes $22,236,800 in revenues and $24,842,700 in expenditures. While spending that much in the red might seem alarming, Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said the $2,605,900 deficit is not an indication the city is spending more than it’s bringing in. Rather, Roberts said it’s planned use of excess reserve funds on hand to pay for one-time infrastructure and capital improvement projects — something the city is in a position to do given its healthy fund balance.
See Raise on A-5
The budget proposes spending around $2 million on general government expenses, $4.2 million on public safety, $1.2 million on public works, $438,000 on culture and recreation projects, $346,000 on economic development, $99,000 on intergovernmental expenses, $1.3 million on other financing uses, $11.2 million on operating expenses, $240,000 on capital outlay, $2.7 million on construction costs, $450,000 on principal payments, and $388,000 on interest payments.
The proposed budget includes $256,300 in spending (above revenues generated) out of the general fund, $861,200 out of the major street fund, $921,900 out of the local street fund, $517,800 out of the capital projects fund, and $48,700 out of other reserves.
Roberts said unlike ongoing expenses that are completely covered by revenues coming in, the money taken from reserves is being used for one-time projects and purchases. If the situation were reversed, and money was being taken out of reserves to cover ongoing expenses, Roberts said that would be an indication of an unstable financial position.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.