CADILLAC — Now that Cadillac’s newest wellfield on 44 Road is up and running, city officials are beginning the process of decommissioning the oldest wellfield in the industrial park, with the intention of eventually selling the property.
As part of that process, the Cadillac City Council will be holding a public hearing today on a proposed ordinance that would grant an easement to Consumers Energy to access the 8th Street site.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said part of the process of decommissioning the wellfield will be removing the existing electrical hookups that are no longer needed and creating new electrical access off Eighth Street. The site currently is equipped with electrical lines and infrastructure to power the headquarters building and other facilities.
The ordinance would grant Consumers Energy access to the site in order to do any of the following: “construct, operate, maintain, inspect (including aerial patrol), survey, replace, reconstruct, improve, remove, relocate, change the size of, enlarge and protect a line or lines of electric facilities ... together with any pole structures, poles or any combination of same, wires, cables, conduits, crossarms, braces, guys, anchors, transformers, electric control circuits and devices, location markers and signs, communication systems, utility lines, protective apparatus and all other equipment, appurtenances, associated fixtures, and facilities ... and to conduct such other activities as may be convenient in connection therewith as determined by Consumers for the purpose of transmitting and distributing electricity.”
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said creating new electrical access would make the site as “marketable and available as possible” when the time comes to sell the property.
The public hearing will be held during council’s regular meeting today at 6 p.m. Council meets at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
