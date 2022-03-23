Public hearings on 'disruptive' ordinances elicit a number of questions from public, council

CADILLAC — The devil is in the details.
During Monday’s Cadillac City Council meeting, members of the public and council raised a number of questions and a few doubts regarding the particulars of four proposed code changes.
Two of those proposed code changes were approved by council following public hearings, while another was approved with a revision, and the other was tabled pending the results of an investigation into how it would differ from laws already on the books.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottejpka said all the proposals originated from complaints they’ve received recently, usually involving intentional disruptive acts, including loud music from vehicles, diesel exhaust fumes being blown onto people dining outside, marijuana odor seeping into a business from an adjacent building, and driving in a way that is intended to draw attention.
The two amendments that were approved without revisions pertain to “noisy or riotous persons” and noise from motor vehicles.
Ottjepka has previously said the “noisy or riotous persons” ordinance amendment is distinct from the city’s current ordinance in that it would allow police officers to cite people for illegal activities happening on property they own; currently, they can cite tenants for such activities but obtaining compliance can be difficult when property owners aren’t also incentivized to prevent the activity, Ottjepka said.
According to council documents, “The proposed amendment specifically proposes that it shall be unlawful for any person to operate or permit to be operated in any house or place, and subsequently allows the city to cite the property owner for prostitution, gambling, illegal sale or use of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, and any other illegal activity.”
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia clarified that it is his understanding that the city ordinance does not supersede any state laws, meaning that if an activity is legal statewide, such as some forms of gambling, for instance, it remains legal in the city. Ottjepka said this was his understanding, as well, and added that the ordinance language they’re working with was written years ago, when gambling was still illegal throughout the state.
Before voting to approve the changes to the ordinance, council heard from a number of landlords in the city who were concerned about the possibility of being penalized for illegal activities that they have little control over.
Those who spoke out during the meeting said not being able to enter a residence they own without giving advance notice, not being able to monitor their tenants 24/7, and the months-long eviction process are just a few of the challenges they face in attempting to prevent illegal activities from happening on their properties.
“No matter how much we pre-screen, that doesn’t guarantee a good tenant,” said local landlord, Mary-Ann Spurgeon. “I’m nervous about the wording of this ordinance.”
Council member Stephen King commented that he initially had the same concerns when he heard about the proposed changes but after doing some research, he said he doesn’t believe landlords will be exposed to any additional liability under the new code, so long as they’re taking reasonable steps to ensure their tenants aren’t breaking the law.
In fact, King said the new code now allows police to be more involved in the process of obtaining tenant compliance and should be a benefit to landlords. Mayor Carla Filkins added that the ordinance also would allow police officers to become involved in the process sooner, instead of being forced to tell property owners, “sorry, I can’t help you” when they ask for assistance in dealing with a problem tenant.
Council member Tiyi Schippers asked under what circumstances a property owner would be cited under the new code. King said an example would be a parent who repeatedly gives their children full reign of the house and they throw loud parties, engage in illegal behaviors such as underage drinking, and disrupt the neighborhood.
Ottjepka told the Cadillac News after the council meeting that the intention of the ordinance isn’t to burden property owners but to improve their ability to bring troublesome tenants under control, using the city code and police department involvement as leverage.
Council member Robert Engels commented that the ordinance might also be useful in regulating activity at homes that are rented out through “nationwide rental companies,” such as Airbnb.
Fines associated with this infraction range from $50 to a maximum of $500, with the cost increasing with subsequent citations.
The other ordinance that was approved entirely as proposed relates to noise from motor vehicles.
The inclusion of motor vehicles into the city’s existing noise ordinance does not specifically target or ban any type of vehicle, which was a fear expressed by several motorcycle riders when the ordinance amendment was introduced earlier this month. Ottjepka said the proposal merely adds motor vehicles to the ordinance, so that when an officer cites someone for playing their car radio excessively loud, for instance, it has a better chance of standing up in the local court system. He added that they recently lost a case in court because motor vehicles are not specifically mentioned in the noise code.
Area resident Joe Greer commented that the ordinance concerned him because it may discriminate against people on motorcycles and in convertible cars who have to play their radios especially loud in order to hear them.
Council member Schippers replied that the ordinance enforcement would be based on a decibel level dictated by existing state laws, and that music coming from motorcycles and convertibles probably wouldn’t be loud enough to be considered a violation, especially since they’re usually never in one place long enough to draw a complaint.
King commented that he didn’t think this ordinance would impact very many people, and that it addresses a “hole” in the city code that some people have been taking advantage of; for instance, he’s heard stories of an individual sitting in their vehicle in their driveway and blaring the radio to intentionally annoy their neighbor. Under the old ordinance, police could do nothing about this, because the noise was coming from a motor vehicle.
“We have to have something in place that says, ‘no, this isn’t right,’” King said.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas asked why the old noise ordinance emphasizes the timeframe of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. for enforcement. He said he’s made a number of calls to the police department in the past about loud noises in his neighborhood outside those hours, and they’ve told him there isn’t anything they can do about it.
Peccia said whoever told Elenbaas this was misinformed, and that the ordinance can be enforced at any time. City attorney Michael Homier added, however, that there is a distinction between the two timeframes: a citation made between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. is a misdemeanor while any other time it is a civil infraction.
Engels said he thought it was a “commonsense” approach to emphasize the enforcement of sound ordinances at certain times, particularly when many people are sleeping.
Peccia said council could decide to take out any mention of time. Ultimately, however, council approved the ordinance amendment with the timeframe emphasis included.
The ordinance that was approved with revisions pertains to odors from the growing and processing of marijuana.
This code amendment requires odor mitigation for all individuals who cultivate marihuana plants in the city for any purpose.
An odor is objectionable if either of the following conditions are present: odor is detectable in the ambient air is greater than a 7/1 dilution threshold for two samples or observations not less than 15 minutes apart within a one-hour period measured by a field olfactometer device beyond the boundaries of the property; the city receives three or more formal complaints from individuals or entities within a 24-hour period and the complaints are related to a single odor source. Formal complaints filed by members of the same household will be considered one complaint.
The impetus behind this ordinance was a complaint the city received about odors produced during the process of drying out marijuana in a residential stove. Council member King commented that he thought it was reasonable that those manufacturing marijuana in their homes or apartments should be required to take some steps to control odors.
That being said, King said he objected to the original wording of the proposal, which would have included odors produced by marijuana use, as well. Considering similar laws aren’t in effect for other potentially “objectionable” odors, such as those produced by cigars and cigarettes, King said regulating odors from marijuana use may be a form of discrimination.
King made a motion to go ahead with the ordinance regulating odors from the manufacture of marijuana and striking the section related to use of marijuana. This motion passed by a vote of 3-2, with King, Elenbaas and Filkins voting in favor. Schippers and Engels voted against the revised ordinance, saying they would have preferred to research the matter further before taking a vote.
Ottjepka described the fourth proposed ordinance pertaining to “exhibition driving” as a less severe option for citing people who drive in a reckless or careless way.
Typically, Ottjepka said they cite people for “reckless” driving and “careless” driving if they are observed violating the ordinance in at least two or three ways, for instance, by rapidly accelerating, fishtailing and swaying a vehicle from side to side.
By having this additional option available, the city would be able to cite anyone if they violate only one of the acts, Ottjepka said.
During the public hearing on the ordinance, Resident Jo Kennard said she generally was in favor of the amendment but asked about a statement made by Ottjepka during a past city council meeting, when he said this type of behavior was something they “commonly see with the teenage youth coming through downtown.”
Kennard commented that she would not approve of a code change that would target a particular age group, especially young people.
Ottjepka told the Cadillac News after the meeting that he may have chosen the wrong words to describe the behavior and meant only to convey the fact that they oftentimes see exhibition-like driving among young people who sometimes don’t have a firm a conception of the potential consequences of their actions. He reiterated that the police department enforces the law based only on behavior, never on a person’s age or any other characteristic.
Ottjepka also reiterated that the intention of the code change was to give officers the ability to issue offenders a lesser citation — one that didn’t add points to their license or increase their insurance rates.
When it came to the question of whether or not the proposed code change actually achieved this objective, however, it wasn’t immediately clear. Ottjepka said he mirrored the proposal based on one that was implemented in another Michigan city and did not know if it added points to the offender’s license or not.
If it did add points, council member King said he wouldn’t support passing the code change, as it would be duplicating a law already on the books and wouldn’t actually make the city’s citation any less severe.
King made a motion to table the ordinance until an answer to this question could be obtained. The motion was approved by council.
Once the question is answered, city attorney Michael Homier said council would not be required to hold another public hearing on the ordinance before voting on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.