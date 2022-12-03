CADILLAC — The fates of three proposed changes to the city’s medical and recreational marijuana ordinances could be decided by the Cadillac City Council Monday following public hearings.
Two of the ordinance changes would remove the limitation on the number of recreational marijuana retailers and microbusinesses that can operate in the city, and remove the limitation on the number of medical marijuana provisioning centers that can operate in the city.
Currently, the city limits the number recreational marijuana stores to two, microbusinesses to one, and provisioning centers to two.
The other ordinance change would establish a minimum distance between retailers and provisioning centers of 2,284 feet.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said creating a distance requirement would essentially eliminate the possibility that an influx of new marijuana retailers would open up in the city, while also allowing for one additional shop to open in Cadillac West, where there currently are none, and allowing for existing medical marijuana license holders to also do business as retail marijuana establishments — and vice versa.
Also on Monday, council will consider a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the state’s Spark Grants program.
The application would ask for $850,000 in order to complete enhancements to the Cadillac Commons, which include a fishing pier and dock, a walkway/bridge, overhead doors on The Market, a picnic shelter and a playground.
The application will include a financial commitment from the city in the amount of $100,000, or 10% of the total project cost, with the local contribution coming from funds in the general fund, community development fund and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
