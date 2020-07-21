Public invited to don masks, pose for group photo Wednesday at Cadillac Commons Market

CADILLAC — Northern Michigan is invited to show their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 bright and early on Wednesday.
"With the recent spike of COVID cases and the order requiring masks to be worn indoors and some outdoor spaces, we are planning a 'Mask Up Cadillac' Photo," reads a press release issued by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and United Way of Wexford and Missaukee counties.
"Health experts continue to share evidence that wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of COVID-19," the press release continues. "The more people who wear their masks, the safer our community will be."
The picture will be taken at 7 a.m. at the Market at Cadillac Commons.
Doreen Lanc, executive director of CACF, said the picture will be printed in the Cadillac News and possibly other places to illustrate that this area takes public health issues seriously.
She said her idea was to gather a cross-section of people from all walks of life representing a variety of professionals, including medical personnel in their scrubs, law enforcement in their uniforms, and judges in robes, to name a few.
"We want to involve members of Munson Healthcare, Health Department, United Way, CAPS, Cadillac Chamber, Cadillac Foundation, Baker, AES, Veterans Services, our Judges, YAC Students, other community leaders, and businesses," the press release continues. "The photo is to convey the message 'together we can stop the spread' by wearing a mask."
Since hundreds of people may potentially show up, Lanc said the picture will be taken from an elevated position on top of a bucket truck.
Originally, Lanc said they planned to take the picture in the evening but that would have required closure of the street. Doing it early in the morning means they won't have to close the street and they also likely won't have to worry about attendance exceeding the group capacity limitations imposed by the state, Lanc said.
In addition to the group photo, Lanc said she'll take several individual shots of mothers, fathers, twin little girls, and two pregnant women wearing masks that also will be used as part of the campaign.
Anyone interested in being in the photo should show up before 7 a.m. Attendees are asked not to park in front of the Market.
