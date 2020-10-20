Public invited to groundbreaking ceremony today for New Hope Center

CADILLAC — Although work is well underway on the New Hope Center homeless shelter, organizers will be officially acknowledging the start of the facility's construction during a groundbreaking ceremony today.
New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said the groundbreaking event will be a recognition of all the support that they've already received from the community in getting the project off the ground.
Located on Francis Street near the Wexford County Jail, once complete, the 9,500-square-foot New Hope Center will replace all the shelters — which formerly operated under the name of New Hope Shelter — currently existing in various locations around the city and in Haring Township.
Much of the work done so far on the center has been completed by volunteer laborers and much of the materials have been donated or salvaged, allowing shelter organizers to shave off a significant chunk of construction costs.
Volunteers have finished pouring the foundational footings and are on track to complete the installation of trusses this week.
Crawley said they'll be holding their next volunteer day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. He's hoping for around 40-50 volunteers to start work on the interior walls of the structure. He said volunteers from the First Baptist Church youth group and Ferris State University associated construction class already have agreed to help out.
They had hoped to have the new shelter open (at least partially) by the end of January but as a result of delays in obtaining supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawley said it's looking more like March.
If they have to, Crawley said they'll open the facility in sections, starting first with the men's wing, which will allow them to sell their existing men's shelter and put that money toward finishing the New Hope Center. Gradually, as they obtain the resources they need, they'll finish the women's and family wings.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 12:30 p.m. Crawley said he doesn't anticipate the ceremony, which will include a brief speech about the project and a prayer, will last more than 15 minutes.
