CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 9 and July 12:
• Brooke Trout Ecker, 30, of Brethren pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for a connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She also pleaded guilty to two additional counts of possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for a connection with incidents on Jan. 17 in Springville Township and Sept. 30, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea in both cases, A habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Personal recognizance bonds were remanded or revoked in the Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 cases while a $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked in the Sept. 20, 2020 case.
• Kevin William Lattimer, 44, of Cadillac was ordered to continue probation after he was found guilty of probation violations for a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Tonuya Lee Morris, 52, of Beaverton, on May 12 in Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security for his. As part of the plea, a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, second or subsequent offenses on all three offenses she pleaded guilty to and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, two files in 84th District Court will be dismissed. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to $2,500 cash or surety with all previously ordered conditions.
• Rebecca Kay Nye, 35, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $1,000 but less than $20,000 for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018. As part of the plea, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $20,000 to $50,000 will be dismissed at sentencing. The court documents claim she was key in the exploitation of an elderly family member and bought a Buick SUV from a Cadillac dealership with a check from the victim's checkbook and then stole another $7,500 by writing another check and shorting the repayment. As part of a sentencing agreement, she will be placed on a delayed sentence and if the restitution of $7,500 is paid in full she can withdraw her plea and plead to embezzlement of less than $1,000.
