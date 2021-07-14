CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 9 and July 12:
• Jordan Nicholas Dulzo, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 105 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams and possession of Clonazepam. He also was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 69 days credit for a probation violation to a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Michael Wetherell, 47, of Cadillac was sentenced to 15 days in jail with a one-day credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation for three previous convictions to false sworn statements by a contractor. He also was sentenced to 15 days in jail with one day credit to a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a different conviction to false sworn statements by a contractor.
• John Michael King, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 16 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation for a previous conviction to attempted first-degree retail fraud. He also pleaded guilty to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on April 30 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of domestic violence second offense and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. He also will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code, if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Sarah Kay Conley, 39, of Belding was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 94 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on April 9 in Haring Township. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
