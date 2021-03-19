CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of March 8, March 12 and March 15:
• Nicholas Charles Palazzolo, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 227 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to two counts of possession of analogues (diazepam and buprenorphine). He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 216 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of analogues (buprenorphine). Palazzolo also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 228 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Probation in each case was continued and extended for one year.
• Christopher Michael Gregg, 40, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 23 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted malicious destruction of police or fire property. He also was ordered to pay $1,744 in fines. If assessments are paid in full by March 31, his sentence will be reduced by 90 days.
• Gregory Alan Morris Jr, 31, currently in the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights was sentenced to 23 months to 10 years in prison with 588 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua Thomas Baldwin, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for guilty pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and improper possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $898 in fines and given 18 months probation.
• Mark Daniel Walsh, 38, of Boyne City was sentenced to a one-year delayed sentenced for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines. Court documents also noted he received a day in jail with one day credited.
• Taylor Lashay Caswell, 21, of Battle Creek stood mute to one count of possession of amphetamine less than 25 grams for a connection to an incident on March 10, 2020, in Clam Lake Township. A $500 surety bond was continued.
• Kevin William Lattimer, 43, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $2,500 surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with random drug testing. He also entered a guilty plea to a charge of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 4 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, malicious destruction of fire or police property, operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, he will be placed in sobriety court. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with random drug testing.
• Robert Alan McCain, 54, of Mesick pleaded guilty to possession of suboxone for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, a second or sub offense notice on the drug charge and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A revokation of bond on Feb. 24 was contineud.
• Ann Marie Hatt, 27, of Kingsley pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Dec. 9 in Haring Township. She also is to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Druce Andrew Hill, 40, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to an added count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 14 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating while licensed suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 bond was changed by the court to a 10% of $50,000 bond.
• Brealynn Lavonne Clawson, 23, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 70 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Joyce Christine Stevens, 44, of Harrison was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 28 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon Scott Thompson, 38, of Midland pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on Jan. 28, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense on the drug charge and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 bond was remanded for revoked.
• Christopher Shawn Fochtman, 55, of Muskegon was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 81 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and given 18 months probation. The balance of the sentence is to be served with a Michigan Department of Corrections tether on house arrest with release for medical appointments or as directed by agents.
• Aaron Lee Schwab, 31, of Cadillac was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 72 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Steven Lowell Hudson, 43, of Reed City was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 673 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation for a previous conviction to operating or maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to 365 days with 395 days credited for a probation violation for previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.