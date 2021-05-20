CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 13, May 14 and May 17:
• Jacob Brack Nolan, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of attempted police assault, resist or obstruct. He also was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of use of narcotics or cocaine. He also was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of tampering with a monitoring device. He finally was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of a fourth-degree police officer fleeing.
• Justin David Atkins, 21, of Lake City, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 78 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Melissa M. Schnell, 44, of Lake City, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to attempted larceny in a building. She also was ordered to pay $558 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney, 54, of McBain, was sentenced to 262 days with 262 credited for a guilty plea to attempted tampering with a monitoring device. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines. McKinney also was sentenced to 262 with 262 credited for a guilty plea to absconding or forfeiting bond. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Tammy Lynn Flynn, 60, of Cadillac, was sentenced to six days in jail with six days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $498 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• William Clarke Hetherington, 27, of Kalkaska, was sentenced to 22 days in jail with 22 days credited for a no contest plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 and given 24 months probation.
• Gail Terry Baird, Jr. 60, of McBain, pleaded guilty to assault or assault and battery and two counts of attempted police assault, resist or obstruct. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a leaded leather strap, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and domestic violence will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender third offense notice also will be dismissed.
• Terrence Michael Tracey, 57, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on April 23 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, a charge of police officer assault, restriction or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Brandon Scott Thompson, 38, of Midland, was sentenced to 16 months to 10 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated but received no sentence. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines.
news@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.