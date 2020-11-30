CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Nov. 20 and Nov. 23:
• Tristan Lee Walker, 22, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol for his connection with an incident on Oct. 10 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of a jail cap of six months and the bond was reduced to a personal recognizance bond with random testing and GPS tether.
• Trey David Greenman, 32, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 14 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of a six-month cap on jail. A 10% of $5,000 bond was remanded or revoked.
• Kristin Marie Eisenhauer, 28, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Cadillac. Both sides also agreed to a sentence cap of six months and a personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Nicholas Alan Green, 28, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Sept. 21 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also part of the sentence agreement, Green will be placed on a one year delay of the sentence and must submit to random drug testing. Green also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on July 9 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also will be sentenced under section 7411 and must submit to random drug testing. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond.
• Brian Keith Panek, 37, of Big Rapids, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to second-degree retail fraud. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees.
• Alexander Dominique Marshall, 24, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 45 days in jail with one day credited for guilty pleas to assault or assault and battery and breaking and entering or illegal entry. He also was ordered to pay $175 in fines and fees and given six months probation. The remainder of this jail sentenced is held in abeyance.
• Jacob Brack Nolan, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 147 days credited for a guilty plea to use of heroin. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. In a separate case, Nolan was sentenced to 180 days with 146 days credited for a guilty plea to fourth-degree police officer fleeing. In that case, he was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Nolan also was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 125 days credited for a guilty plea to tampering with an electronic monitoring device. He was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. He finally was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 146 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. As part of that sentence, he was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. All sentences are to be served concurrently, according to court records.
