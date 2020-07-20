CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on June 22, June 29, July 6 and July 13:
• Christopher Eric Larson, 37, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with an electronic device for his connection with an incident on Nov. 12 in Cadillac. At sentencing, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $4,000. As part of the plea, a charge of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000, a GPS tether belonging to Wexford County Community Corrections, will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Paul Carl Wentworth, 33, of Mesick, was sentenced to between 16 months-10 years in prison with 282 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine in 2019. He also was sentenced to 16 months-2 years in prison for guilty pleas to probation violations with 282 days credited for previous convictions of possession of nonnarcotics, Suboxone and Hydrocodone, offenses.
• David Patrick-Samuel Cronkhite, 29, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison with 73 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 16 months-2 years in prison with 73 days credited for a guilty plea to police assault, resist or obstruct. The convictions stem from his connection with incidents occurring on April 10 in Cadillac. He was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees.
• Matthew Robert Peer, 32, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Feb. 20 in Cadillac. He faces up to four years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines when he is sentenced on Aug. 10. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond.
• Allison Louise Smith, 32, pleaded guilty as charged to one count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on April 24 in Manton. She faces up to four years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines when he is sentenced on July 27. She also had a probation violation out of Missaukee County. A $100 cash or surety bond was revoked or remanded by the court.
• Joan Leslie Rodgers, 52, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of use of Alprazolam for her connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Selma Township. As a result of the plea, a charge of possession of Alprazolam will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Naomi Gracie Stebbins, 27, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 18 in Cadillac. She faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees. An agreement is in place to sentence her under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Emily Sue Olofson, 39, of Cadillac, was charged with and pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping — custodial interference for her connection with an incident on May 13. She faces up to one year and one day in jail and/or $2,000 in fines. A personal recognizance bond was modified to allow for travel back and forth between Ludington, Cadillac, and Howell for employment purposes. It also was modified to allow for travel one time to Kentwood to buy an automobile.
• Kenny C. Lietaert, 56, of Cadillac, was given a one year delayed sentence and ordered to pay $858 in fines and fees for a no contest plea to attempted operating under the influence causing injury for his connection with an incident on Dec. 16 in Cadillac.
• Bruce Murphy III, 33, of Mesick, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 165 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous drug conviction, possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams.
• Aries Kain Mercer, 19, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 9 in Cadillac. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines at sentencing. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions he uses no controlled substances, must reside with his mother and he is subject to random drug testing.
• Megan Ashley Bridson, 30, of Lake City, was sentenced to 20 days in jail with 17 days credited for guilty pleas to two separate probation violations stemming from two previous convictions of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
• Justin Daniel Ferrill, 22, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 1.5-15 years in prison with 77 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 77 days with 77 days credited for a guilty plea to using of a non-narcotic, buprenorphine. He also was convicted by the court of a habitual offender second offense notice and ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to 1.5-15 years in prison with 80 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. He also was convicted by the court of a habitual offender second offense notice.
