CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 15, June 18 and June 22:
• Barbara Elaine Hancock, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 26 days in jail with 20 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Taylor Lashay Caswell, 21, of Battle Creek, pleaded guilty to the use of amphetamine. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of amphetamine less than 25 grams will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement to have Caswell sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Sarah Elizabeth Case, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 188 days in jail with 188 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Taylor James-Choate Card, 28, of Monitor Township was sentenced to 46 days in jail with 46 days credit for guilty pleas to carrying a concealed weapon and operating a motor vehicle with a license forgery, alteration or false ID. He also was ordered to pay $308 in fines and fees, which are to be paid at a rate of $25 a month 60 days after his release from jail.
• Matthew Robert Johnson, 35, of Buckley, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 8, 2020, in Hanover Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for no additional jail time at the time of sentencing. A $2,500 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with the conditions of no alcohol and testing with Soberlink through Community Corrections.
• Reiner Frank Waidler, 56, of Harrison was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Thomas Alan Peterson, 39, of Tustin, entered a not guilty plea to charges of interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence second offense for his connection with an incident on or between May 2 and May 3 in Selma Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. A personal recognizance bond was changed by the court to a $100 cash bond with the same conditions as previously set.
• Austin Wesley Hornback, 21, of Harrietta, pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated second offense and operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of ketamine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.