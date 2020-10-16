CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 25 and Sept. 28:
• Alexander Dominique Marshall, 24, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to assault or assault and battery and breaking and entering illegal entry for his connection with an incident on Jan. 19 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of third-degree home invasion, interfering with electronic communication, larceny less than $200, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A 10% of $10,000 bond was continued.
• Matthew Allen Stockman, 25, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree home invasion and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with incidents on July 11 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of first-degree home invasion and police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Joyce Christine Stevens, 43, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 21 in Cadillac. Stevens will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Tamara Lynn Irwin, 41, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 23 in Cadillac. Irwin will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Ashley Ann Peer, 36, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 25 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of maintaining a drug house or vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. Peer also will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. The court changed a $25,000 cash or surety bond to a personal recognizance bond with Irwin having to wear a tether and submit to random drug testing.
• Jordan Nicholas Dulzo, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 90 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams and possession of clonazepam. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• James D. Bowen, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea of use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Samuel Jacob Hubbell, 24, of Cadillac, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for a no contest plea to aggravated assault. He also was ordered to pay $485 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation
• James Ross Winrick Jr., 39, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine.
