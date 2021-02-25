CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in Wexford County Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Feb. 12 and Feb. 22:
• Labon Alan Tottingham, 22, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 141 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, person 13-16.
• Jonathan Christian Tyler, 26, of Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Margie Arthella Franklin, 58, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to an added count of malicious use of a telecommunication device for her part with an incident on or between the dates of June 28 and July 1 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, a charge of aggravated stalking and a habitual offender fourth offense notice was dismissed at sentencing, which occurred on the same day. Franklin was sentenced to pay $1,425 in fines and fees, which have to be paid in full by Feb. 22, 2022.
• Kristine Marie Hamilton, 35, of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 12 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, driving without security and operating a motor vehicle in violation of the motor vehicle code. She also was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
