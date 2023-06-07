CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 17, May 22, May 25 and May 26. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• James Kevin Spencer Jr., 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to 210 days with 62 days credit and 62 days with 62 days credit for probation violations stemming from previous convictions to police officers assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly person — jostling.
• James Duane Bowen, 38, of Lake City was sentenced to 75 days in jail with 66 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jamie Brooke Vollmar-Knoop, 45 of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on March 20 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a second charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and domestic violence second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Gary Nels Gustafson, 59, of Buckley entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 1 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, two separate court files will be dismissed. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Robert James Lockhard, 19, of Tustin on Feb. 21 in Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and an added count of operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. As part of the plea, charges of possession of a firearm under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 26, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 170 days credit and 93 days in jail with 93 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or revoked. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 75 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
