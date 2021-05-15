CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on May 10:
• Jacob Michael Wade, 28, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to one count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 1, 2019, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions of no illegal drugs, no alcohol and random drug testing.
• Opey Fleming, 53, of Fife Lake was sentenced to 92 days in jail with 92 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $498 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Dennis Eugene Lofton Jr., 36, of Mesick was sentenced to 94 days in jail with 94 days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated second offense. He also was ordered to pay $385 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Chet Alan Houghton, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 58 days in jail with 58 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $866 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Reiner Frank Waidler, 56, of Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Boon Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dropped at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Rich Rand Tubbs, 32, was sentenced to between 23 months and five years in prison with 283 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to operating while intoxicated third offense.
• Brian Eugene Foster, 26, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on April 7 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. A personal recognizance bond continued.
