CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Aug. 17, Aug. 21 and Aug. 24:
• Brandon Troy Kraszewski, 42, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to attempted interfering with electronic communications for his connection with an incident on Dec. 27 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of interfering with electronic communications will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to have no additional jail time. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Dakota Anthony Pyne, 18, of South Boardman, pleaded guilty to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct assault. He was sentenced to between 16 months-5 years in prison with 381 days credited. He also still owes $288 in fines and costs from the CSC conviction. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 321 days credited for pleading guilty of a second probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also still owes $198 in fines and costs stemming from the driving offense conviction.
• Jeffery Allen Sapp, 28, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 84 days credited for breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200 and larceny less than $200 on Feb. 9 in Cadillac. He also was ordered to pay $175 in fines and fees and restitution is open awaiting a hearing. He also was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 84 days credited for breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200 and larceny less than $200 involving a different victim on Feb. 9 in Cadillac. He also was ordered to pay $175 in fines and fees and restitution is open awaiting a hearing. He also was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 135 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of maintaining a drug house. He also was sentenced to jail on a Missaukee County case.
• James Ross Winrick Jr., 38, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 29 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Aries Kain Mercer,19, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 132 days in jail with 132 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Jordan Nicholas Dulzo, 29, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 54 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Samuel Jacob Hubbell, 24, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to an added count of aggravated assault for his connection with an incident on Dec. 20, 2019, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation will be dismissed at sentencing. Both sides also agreed to no additional jail time. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
• James Duane Bowen, 35, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 18 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Nicholas Charles Palazzolo, 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 17, 2019, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A 10% of $5,000 bond was remanded or revoked by the court. He also pleaded guilty to possession of Diazepam and possession of Buprenorphine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 28, 2019, in Haring Township. As part of the plea, second offense notices on each offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A 10% of $5,000 also was remanded or revoked by the court on this file. He also pleaded guilty to possession of Buprenorphine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 7 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $1,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court.
