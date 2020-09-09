The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date Aug. 31:
• Jordan Nicholas Dulzo, 29, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams and possession of clonazepam for his connection with an incident on June 30 in Cadillac. He faces up to four years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines at sentencing. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed at sentencing. The sentencing on this case will run concurrently with the sentence for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 24. A $75,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Michael Richard Grabendike, 37, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to one count of possession of meth for his connection with an incident on March 5 in Cadillac. He faces up to 10 years and/or $15,000 at sentencing. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement put in place to have a delay of sentence for a year. If successful, Grabendike can withdraw his plea and plead guilty to the use of methamphetamine. Bond was changed by the court to remove a GPS tether, but all other conditions remain.
• Steven Michael Petrovich, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 153 days in jail with 153 days credited for no contest pleas to interference with electronic communication and domestic violence aggravated assault. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Petrovich also must not have contact with the victim in this incident and must reside at the transition house.
• Chad Vernon LaGrow Jr., 29, of Cadillac was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 61 days credited for a guilty plea of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 314 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to maintaining a drug house, use of methamphetamine, and use of heroin in 2019. Grabendike also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 250 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense in 2019.
• James Dean Johnston, 22, of Irma, Wisconsin pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Sept. 30, 2015, in Colfax Township. As part of the plea, a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, Johnston will plea in an 84th District Court file to trespassing. As part of that plea, a charge of larceny less than $200 will be dismissed. There also is an agreement of no additional jail time in the circuit court file. Restitution is stipulated to $250 at the time of sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
